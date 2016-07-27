BBC Sport - Team Refugee: Rio Olympic hopefuls running for a better life

Team Refugee: Running for a better life

Angelina Nadai and Mohammed Doud Abubaker are both refugees living and training on the outskirts of Nairobi in Kenya.

They do not have access to a gym or any of the facilities that you would expect a high-performance athlete preparing for the Rio Olympics to enjoy but both have been trying to qualify for the Games.

The two runners were given a chance by former world record holder Tegla Loroupe to qualify for Rio's Team of Refugee Olympic Athletes (ROC) - find out if they make it to Rio.

Top videos

Video

Team Refugee: Running for a better life

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Belgium's comeback & Neymar theatrics

Video

Is football coming home?

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Video

Fed fanatics, fans brave heat, epic fails & day one funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Belgium's Chadli scores dramatic stoppage-time winner

Video

Neymar's theatrics against Mexico spark ridicule

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

In her own little world - Towel-wearing Ruse bumps into ball boy

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico

Video

GB's Swan storms to shock win over Begu

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired