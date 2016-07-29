Quiz: Do you have the mentality of an Olympian?
Find out if you have the mindset needed to win gold or are you just an Olympic day dreamer?
How old are you?
Are you slapdash or spot on?
Expert feedback
If you're thorough and pay close attention to detail you're likely to be successful across many areas of life, including sport. If you're not, it's time to knuckle down.
110% effort or easy roller?
Expert feedback
Setting high personal standards is helpful for a top athlete, but it's also important not to be too tough on yourself and keep your expectations realistic.
Fly or flop when the going gets hot?
Expert feedback
You're on the start line of the 100m final and an audience of millions is watching your every move - can you cope? The best excel when the pressure is on.
Are you a rock star or a wallflower?
Expert feedback
Although perhaps not one of the nicest of qualities, those who have big egos can be very successful athletes. But not all elite athletes possess it and, remember, no-one likes a show off!
Take on the competition or check out of the rat race?
Expert feedback
You're not going to be an Olympic champion unless you want to compete with and beat people. Having a competitive streak will help bring out your best performance.
Do you start the party or wait for the invite?
Expert feedback
Good things don't always come to those who wait. Seize the day and make it yours if you want to succeed.
Do you do things for the love of the game or material gain?
Expert feedback
How motivated are you? Often found on job adverts, it's there for a reason - having an internal drive is one of the key factors in being successful.
Comfort zone or danger zone?
Expert feedback
Your biggest opponent is in the mirror. If you're fixated on improving your own personal performance and standards, it's more likely you'll go far.
Back yourself or sack yourself?
Expert feedback
Self-confidence is key to sporting success - just ask Usain Bolt... But it can swing dramatically depending on the situation so even Usain will have dips in his self-belief.
Focused or forgetful?
Expert feedback
So you're still with us? Have you made it through without getting distracted? The brain can only focus on a limited amount of things at once so focusing on what matters is crucial.
Go it alone or look for help?
Expert feedback
No one is an island. Need some help? Ask your colleagues, family, friends, teammates, coach - they can all help boost your performance.
Target driven or hope for the best?
Expert feedback
As you achieve your goals, you'll gain more belief in your ability and before you know it, you'll be achieving beyond your wildest dreams.
How physically active are you?
Your mindset is:
Your main strengths are , , and your .
But you could improve your , , and your .
Methodology
This quiz was developed in collaboration with Dr David Fletcher, a sports psychologist from Loughborough University. The questions were designed to highlight key mental characteristics that are important for achieving at the highest levels of competitive sport.
Credits
Produced by Ashleigh Jackson, Scott Jarvis, Nathan Mercer and John Walton.