Rio 2016: Emily Scarratt in Great Britain's rugby sevens squad

Emily Scarratt will captain Team GB's women's rugby sevens squad

England World Cup winner Emily Scarratt will captain Team GB's 12-strong women's Olympic rugby sevens squad.

The 26-year-old centre is joined by Wales wing Jasmine Joyce, who is the only female non-English player.

Glasgow Warriors centre Mark Bennett, who has 16 caps for Scotland, is one of four players from the 15-a-side game included in the men's squad.

The others are Scarlets' James Davies, Harlequins' Ollie Lindsay-Hague and Newcastle's Marcus Watson.

All four have previous sevens experience.

Davies is one of two Welshmen included, alongside Wales Sevens player Sam Cross, while Scotland Sevens regular Mark Robertson also makes the cut, with the rest of the squad coming from the England Sevens set-up, and Tom Mitchell as captain.

Britain's men will face New Zealand, Kenya and Japan at Rio, while the women play Brazil, Canada and Japan.

The confirmation of Team GB's rugby sevens players brings to an end all squad announcements before the games, which begin on 5 August.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England believes this is their "most talented team ever".

Rio marks the first time rugby sevens has appeared at the Olympics, although the 15-a-side game featured at the 1924 Games.

Team GB's women - under the guidance of Simon Middleton - have trained together since October, while the men's group coaches by Simon Amor assembled as late as May.

Squads

Great Britain sevens men: Mark Bennett (Glasgow Warriors, hometown - Glasgow), Dan Bibby (England Sevens, Putney), Phil Burgess (England Sevens, Farnborough), Sam Cross (Wales Sevens, Newport), Alex Davis (England Sevens, Bristol), James Davies, (Carmarthen), Ollie Lindsay Hague (Harlequins, London), Tom Mitchell (England Sevens, Wandsworth), Dan Norton (England Sevens, Bristol), James Rodwell (England Sevens, Cotteridge), Mark Robertson (Scotland Sevens, Galashiels), Marcus Watson (England Sevens, Weybridge).

Travelling reserves: Luke Treharne (Wales Sevens), Ruaridh McConnochie (England Sevens).

Great Britain sevens women: Claire Allan (England Sevens, Ealing), Abbie Brown (England Sevens, Exeter), Heather Fisher (England Sevens, Birmingham), Natasha Hunt (England Sevens, Gloucester), Jasmine Joyce (Wales Sevens, Haverfordwest), Katy McLean (England Sevens, South Shields), Alice Richardson (England Sevens, Worcester), Emily Scarratt (England Sevens, Leicester), Emily Scott (England Sevens, Corringham), Danielle Waterman (England Sevens, Bristol), Joanne Watmore, (England Sevens, Chester), Amy Wilson-Hardy (England Sevens, Poole).

Travelling reserves: Megan Jones (England Sevens) and Kay Wilson (England Sevens).