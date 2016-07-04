Rio 2016: Grant Ferguson added to Team GB cycling squad
Mountain biker Grant Ferguson has been added to the Team GB cycling squad for this summer's Rio Olympics.
The 22-year-old will compete in the cross country event on 21 August.
The Scottish rider won silver at last year's European Under-23 Championships and bronze at the World Championships in Andorra.
Ferguson's selection, which follows the initial squad announcement last month, takes the number of British riders competing in Rio to 27.