Rio 2016: Grant Ferguson added to Team GB cycling squad

From the section

Ferguson achieved a career-best 15th place at elite World Cup level in May

Mountain biker Grant Ferguson has been added to the Team GB cycling squad for this summer's Rio Olympics.

The 22-year-old will compete in the cross country event on 21 August.

The Scottish rider won silver at last year's European Under-23 Championships and bronze at the World Championships in Andorra.

Ferguson's selection, which follows the initial squad announcement last month, takes the number of British riders competing in Rio to 27.