Rio Olympics 2016: Jade Jones retains -57kg taekwondo title

Great Britain's Jade Jones retained her Olympic taekwondo title - winning GB's 22nd gold of the 2016 Games.

The 23-year-old won a thrilling final 16-7 to defeat Spain's Eva Calvo Gomez in the -57kg category in Rio.

Two head kicks in the third round sealed victory for Jones - who has now won both GB's taekwondo golds since its introduction as a medal sport in 2000.

"I'm still young so to be double Olympic champion already is crazy to be honest," she told BBC Sport.

"I started crying before the semi-final because I was just so nervous and felt so much pressure. But I pulled it off when it mattered so I'm just so happy.

"I obviously knew I'd feel some pressure as the reigning Olympic champion but I didn't realise how much it would be.

"The support has been amazing here and I just want to thank everyone. It means the absolute world to win again."

Her success means Welsh athletes have now contributed 10 medals, including four golds, at the Rio Games.

Sailor Hannah Mills and cyclists Owain Doull and Elinor Barker have also won gold in what has been a record medal haul for Wales.

Four fights in a day: How Jones won gold again

Jones won at London 2012 to claim GB's first Olympic gold medal in the sport and is the current European champion.

The top-ranked Briton had to battle through four fights on Thursday to retain her Olympic crown.

She comfortably saw off Morocco's Naima Bakkal with a 12-4 victory before a 7-2 success against Raheleh Asemani of Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Her dominance continued with a 9-4 success over Sweden's Nikita Glasnovic in the semi-final to set up a fight against world number two Calvo Gomez.

Jones took a 6-0 lead in the first round with two head kicks to exert her authority on the contest.

The Spaniard fought back in the second round to close to 7-6.

The pair traded cut kicks at the start of the final round before Jones connected with two head kicks in quick succession to secure gold.

