Rio Olympics 2016: Belarus' Uladzislau Hancharou wins men's trampoline gold

Uladzislau Hancharou won silver at both the World Championships and European Games in 2015

Belarus' Uladzislau Hancharou won Olympic gold in the men's trampolining.

Hancharou, 20, executed his final routine flawlessly to edge out Chinese duo Dong Dong and Gao Lei.

Defending champion Dong, 27, took silver, while world champion Gao, 24, had to settle for bronze having ramped up the difficulty going last.

Nathan Bailey became the first British man to compete at an Olympics since Gary Smith at Athens 2004, but missed out on the final, finishing ninth.

