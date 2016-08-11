Rio Olympics 2016: Barbara Engleder takes gold with Olympic record in women's 50m

From the section

Germany's Barbara Engleder won gold in the Rio 2016 women's 50m rifle final with an Olympic record score.

The 33-year-old finished with 458.6 points to edge out China's Binbin Zhang by just 0.2 points.

China also took bronze, with Du Li scoring 447.4 to finish ahead of Italian Petra Zublasing, who won the qualifying competition.

Engleder's victory gave Germany their fourth gold medal of the Games, which puts them eighth in the medal table.

