Olympic Games 2016: Shooter Jen McIntosh heading for Rio better than ever

Jen McIntosh says her main priority is to reach the final in Rio

Scotland's most successful female Commonwealth Games athlete says she is a far better competitor now than she was at her first Olympics four years ago in London.

Rifle shooter Jen McIntosh is heading for the Rio Games with more confidence than ever before.

As a teenager, McIntosh was a double gold and bronze medallist at the Delhi Commonwealth Games.

She was considered a poster girl for Team Scotland having won the most medals in a single Games of any female athlete.

But, two years later, there was disappointment as she failed to reach the final at the 2012 Olympic Games.

McIntosh says she is more prepared time around.

"Absolutely, I'm a completely different athlete to what I was four years ago - and better for it I think," she told BBC Scotland.

"I am more robust in pressure situations and able to deal with things which don't go quite so well.

"I'm able to work through things better than I could four years ago."

Shooting is a family affair.

Jen McIntosh (left) won medals at Commonwealth Games in Delhi and Glasgow

Mother Shirley is a four-time Commonwealth Games medallist.

Her sister, Seonaid, has just finished fouth in the European Junior Championships and father Donald is McIntosh's coach.

He agrees she is now a more complete competitor.

"Yes absolutely," he said. "Through those early days from Pune to Delhi and through London, she was lots of raw talent.

"But she is a much more mature athlete - much more internationally experienced and hardened now."

Now 25, can this prodigious talent develop all the way to the podium in Rio? According to Donald McIntosh, many are capable of winning a medal.

"There will be 40 or 50 women on the line, half of whom can win a medal, so we will not set expectations publically, but we know what we are looking for," he said.

Jen agrees that her primary target must be to reach the final.

"In shooting, it is a case of make the final and anything can happen," she explained.

"I think everyone is technically good enough. Everyone has got the same level of technical skill.

"And it actually comes down to who has got the bottle on the day and that's something that I think is one of my strengths, so we will just need to wait and see.

When the Games begin, there's not long to wait and see. McIntosh will shoot at 0800 on day one of competition.