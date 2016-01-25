BBC Sport - Amber Hill: Rio 2016 Olympic dream boosted by Joe Neville
Hill's Rio dream boosted by Neville
Olympics
Teenage shooter Amber Hill hopes her unlikely partnership with Derbyshire farmer Joe Neville can help her win a medal at the Rio Olympics this year.
World Cup winner and European Games champion Hill, 18, is coached by Neville MBE - a former Olympian and top-quality shooter, who is now one of the most highly-regarded coaches around.
