Rio 2016: Great Britain and Northern Ireland's Olympic team

Natalie Powell shows off her moves after earning selection in the GB judo squad

A total of 366 athletes will compete for Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

While significantly smaller than the 542-strong contingent at London 2012, it is the biggest squad sent to an 'away' Olympics since Barcelona 1992.

Great Britain won 29 golds, and 65 medals, on home soil four years ago.

UK Sport - which funds elite sport in Great Britain - has set Team GB a target of 48 medals for 2016, but believes the final tally could be as high as 79.

Archers Patrick Huston and Naomi Folkard will be the first Britons to take part in Rio, with their ranking round scheduled for 5 August, the day of the opening ceremony.

By the time the Games draw to a close 16 days later, and the flame passes to 2020 host Tokyo, Great Britain will have been represented in another 22 sports.

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Boxing

Canoe slalom

Canoe sprint

Cycling - BMX

Cycling - Mountain bike

Cycling - Road

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events Geraint Thomas 25 May 1986 Men's Road Chris Froome 20 May 1985 Men's Road Adam Yates 7 August 1992 Men's Road Steve Cummings 19 March 1981 Men's Road Ian Stannard 25 May 1987 Men's Road Lizzie Armitstead 18 December 1988 Women's Road Emma Pooley 3 October 1982 Women's Road Nikki Harris 30 December 1986 Women's Road

Cycling - Track

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events Sir Bradley Wiggins 28 April 1980 Men's Track Mark Cavendish 21 May 1985 Men's Track Jason Kenny 23 March 1988 Men's Track Philip Hindes 22 September 1992 Men's Track Callum Skinner 20 August 1992 Men's Track Owain Doull 2 May 1993 Men's Track Steven Burke 4 March 1988 Men's Track Ed Clancy 12 March 1985 Men's Track Becky James 29 November 1991 Women's Track Katy Marchant 30 January 1993 Women's Track Laura Trott 24 April 1992 Women's Track Kate Archibald 12 March 1994 Women's Track Joanna Rowsell Shand 5 December 1988 Women's Track Elinor Barker 7 September 1994 Women's Track Ciara Horne 17 September 1989 Women's Track

Diving

Equestrian - Dressage

Team GB athletes confirmed: Name Date of birth Fiona Bigwood 24 April 1976 Charlotte Dujardin 13 July 1985 Carl Hester 29 June 1967 Spencer Wilton 1 February 1973

Equestrian - Eventing

Team GB athletes confirmed: Name Date of birth William Fox-Pitt 2 January 1969 Kitty King 10 August 1982 Pippa Funnell 7 October 1968 Gemma Tattersall 12 March 1985

Equestrian - Show Jumping

Team GB athletes confirmed: Name Date of birth Ben Maher 30 January 1983 Nick Skelton 30 December 1957 John Whitaker 5 August 1955 Michael Whitaker 17 March 1960

Fencing

Team GB athletes confirmed: Name Date of birth James Davis 3 July 1991 Richard Kruse 30 July 1983 Laurence Halsted 22 May 1984 Reserve Marcus Mepstead 11 May 1990

Golf

Gymnastics - Artistic

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of Birth Brinn Bevan 16 June 1997 Becky Downie 24 January 1992 Ellie Downie 20 July 1999 Claudia Fragapane 24 October 1997 Ruby Harrold 4 June 1996 Louis Smith MBE 22 April 1989 Kristian Thomas 14 February 1989 Amy Tinkler 27 October 1999 Max Whitlock 13 January 1993 Nile Wilson 17 January 1996

Gymnastics - Trampoline

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of Birth Nathan Bailey 24 July 1993 Kat Driscoll 13 March 1986 Bryony Page 10 December 1990

Hockey

Team GB athletes confirmed: Women's squad Name Date of birth Giselle Ansley 31 March 1992 Sophie Bray 12 May 1990 Crista Cullen 20 August 1985 Alex Danson 21 May 1985 Maddie Hinch 8 October 1998 Hannah Macleod 9 June 1984 Shona McCallin 18 May 1992 Lily Owsley 10 December 1994 Sam Quek 18 October 1998 Helen Richardson-Walsh 23 September 1981 Kate Richardson-Walsh 9 May 1980 Susannah Townsend 28 July 1989 Georgie Twigg 21 November 1990 Laura Unsworth 8 March 1988 Hollie Webb 19 September 1990 Nicola White 20 January 1988 Reserves Joanna Leigh 22 February 1993 Eleanor Watton 9 June 1989 Kirsty Mackay 16 November 1986

Team GB athletes confirmed: Men's squad Name Date of birth David Ames 25 June 1998 Alastair Brogdon* replaced by Simon Mantell after injury 10 November 1987 Nicholas Catlin 8 April 1989 David Condon 6 July 1991 Adam Dixon 11 September 1986 Daniel Fox 3 March 1983 Mark Gleghorne 19 May 1985 Michael Hoare 14 November 1985 Ashley Jackson 27 August 1987 Iain Lewers 5 January 1984 Harry Martin 23 January 1992 Barry Middleton 12 January 1984 George Pinner 18 January 1987 Ian Sloan 19 November 1993 Samuel Ward 19 January 1995 Henry Weir 13 February 1990 Reserves Simon Mantell* replaced injured Alastair Brogdon after first game 24 April 1984 Dan Shingles 5 July 1986 James Bailey 13 May 1991

Judo

Modern Pentathlon

Team GB athletes confirmed:

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Samantha Murray 25 September 1989 Kate French 2 November 1991 Joe Choong 23 May 1995 James Cooke 3 March 1991

Rowing

Team GB athletes confirmed:

Rugby Sevens

Team GB athletes confirmed: Men's squad Name Hometown Mark Bennett Glasgow, Scotland Dan Bibby Putney Phil Burgess Farnborough Sam Cross Newport, Wales Ruradih McConnochie (replacement for Alex Davis) London James Davies Carmarthen, Wales Ollie Lindsay Hague London Tom Mitchell Wandsworth Dan Norton Bristol James Rodwell Cotteridge Mark Robertson Galashiels, Scotland Marcus Watson Weybridge Reserves Luke Treharne Swansea, Wales Charlie Hayter Bath

Team GB athletes confirmed: Women's squad Name Hometown Claire Allan Ealing Abbie Brown Exeter Heather Fisher Birmingham Natasha Hunt Gloucester Jasmine Joyce Haverfordwest, Wales Katy McClean Southshields Alice Richardson Worcester Emily Scarratt Leicester Emily Scott Corringham Danielle Waterman Bristol Joanne Watmore Chester Amy Wilson-Hardy Poole Reserves Megan Jones Bristol Kay Wilson Nottingham

Sailing

Shooting

Swimming

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Automatic selections James Guy 26 November 1995 Adam Peaty 28 December 1994 Andrew Willis 3 December 1990 Max Litchfield 4 March 1995 Ben Proud 21 September 1994 Siobhan-Marie O'Connor 29 November 1995 Jazz Carlin 17 September 1990 Hannah Miley 8 August 1989 Qualified selections Chloe Tutton 17 July 1996 Ross Murdoch 14 January 1994 Stephen Milne 29 April 1994 Robbie Renwick 21 July 1988 Duncan Scott 6 May 1997 Craig Benson 30 April 1994 Fran Halsall 12 April 1990 Molly Renshaw 6 May 1996 Chris Walker-Hebborn 1 July 1990 Tim Shuttleworth 24 April 1997 Aimee Willmott 26 February 1993 Eleanor Faulkner 5 January 1993 Georgia Coates 19 February 1999 Camilla Hattersley 24 February 1995 Georgia Davies 11 October 1990 Keri-Anne Payne 9 December 1987 Jack Burnell 13 June 1993 Wildcard selections Cameron Kurle 19 July 1997 Ieuan Lloyd 9 July 1993 Daniel Wallace 14 April 1993

Synchronised Swimming

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Team GB athletes confirmed:

Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Johanna Konta 17 May 1991 Heather Watson 19 May 1992 Andy Murray 15 May 1987 Jamie Murray 13 February 1986 Dom Inglot 6 March 1986 Colin Fleming 13 August 1984 Kyle Edmund 8 January 1995

Triathlon

Weightlifting

GB will not be sending teams for the following events: Basketball, Football, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Handball, Water Polo, Wrestling and Volleyball. Read our guides for these sports here. View all event results here.