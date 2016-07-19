Rio 2016: Great Britain and Northern Ireland's Olympic team

Natalie Powell
Natalie Powell shows off her moves after earning selection in the GB judo squad

A total of 366 athletes will compete for Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

While significantly smaller than the 542-strong contingent at London 2012, it is the biggest squad sent to an 'away' Olympics since Barcelona 1992.

Great Britain won 29 golds, and 65 medals, on home soil four years ago.

UK Sport - which funds elite sport in Great Britain - has set Team GB a target of 48 medals for 2016, but believes the final tally could be as high as 79.

Archers Patrick Huston and Naomi Folkard will be the first Britons to take part in Rio, with their ranking round scheduled for 5 August, the day of the opening ceremony.

By the time the Games draw to a close 16 days later, and the flame passes to 2020 host Tokyo, Great Britain will have been represented in another 22 sports.

Archery

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvent
Patrick Huston5 January 1996Men's individual
Naomi Folkard18 September 1983Women's individual

Athletics

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvent
Men
James Dasaolu5 September 1987100m and 4x100m relay
James Ellington6 September 1980100m and 4x100m relay
Chijindu Ujah5 March 1994 100m and 4x100m relay
Adam Gemili 6 October 1993 200m and 4x100m relay
Danny Talbot1 May 1991200m and 4x100m relay
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake2 April 1994200m and 4x100m relay
Martyn Rooney3 April 1987400m and 4x400m relay
Matthew Hudson-Smith26 October 1994400m and 4x400m relay
Rabah Yousif11 December 1986400m and 4x400m relay
Michael Rimmer3 February 1986800m
Elliot Giles26 May 1994800m
Chris O'Hare23 November 1990 1500m
Charlie Grice7 November 19931500m
Mo Farah23 March 19835000m,10,000m
Tom Farrell23 March 19915000m
Andrew Butchart14 October 19915000m
Andy Vernon7 January 198610,000m
Ross Millington19 September 1989 10,000m
Rob Mullett31 July 1987 3,000m steeplechase
Andy Pozzi15 May 1992 110m hurdles
Lawrence Clarke12 March 1990 110m hurdles
Sebastian Rodger29 June 1991 400m hurdles
Jack Green6 October 1991 400m hurdles
Robbie Grabarz3 October 1987High jump
Chris Baker2 February 1991High jump
Luke Cutts13 February 1988 Pole vault
Greg Rutherford17 November 1986Long jump
Nick Miller1 May 1993 Hammer
Mark Dry11 October 1987Hammer
Chris Bennett17 December 1989 Hammer
Tom Bosworth17 January 1990 20km race walk
Dominic King 30 May 198350km race walk
Callum Hawkins22 June 1992Men's marathon
Tsegai Tewelde8 December 1989Men's marathon
Derek Hawkins29 April 1989Men's marathon
Women
Asha Philip25 October 1990 100m and 4x100m relay
Desiree Henry26 August 1995100m and 4x100m relay
Daryll Neita29 August 1996 100m and 4x100m relay
Dina Asher-Smith4 December 1994 200m and 4x100m relay
Jodie Williams28 September 1993 200m
Christine Ohuruogu17 May 1984400m and 4x400m relay
Emily Diamond11 June 1991 400m and 4x400m relay
Seren Bundy-Davies30 December 1994 400m and 4x400m relay
Lynsey Sharp11 July 1990800m
Shelayna Oskan-Clarke20 January 1990 800m
Laura Muir9 May 1993 1500m
Laura Weightman1 July 1991 1500m
Eilish McColgan25 November 1990 5000m
Stephanie Twell17 August 1989 5000m
Laura Whittle27 June 19855000m
Jo Pavey20 September 197310,000m
Jessica Andrews1 October 1992 10,000m
Beth Potter27 December 199110,000m
Lennie Waite4 February 19863,000m steeplechase
Tiffany Porter13 November 1987100m hurdles
Cindy Ofili5 August 1994 100m hurdles
Eilidh Doyle20 February 1987 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay
Morgan Lake12 May 1997 High jump
Holly Bradshaw2 November 1991 Pole vault
Lorraine Ugen22 August 1991 Long jump
Shara Proctor16 September 1988 Long jump
Jazmin Sawyers21 May 1994 Long jump
Jade Lally30 March 1987 Discus
Sophie Hitchon11 July 1991 Hammer
Katarina Johnson-Thompson 9 January 1993Heptathlon
Jessica Ennis-Hill28 January 1986Heptathlon
Alyson Dixon24 September 1978Women's marathon
Sonia Samuels16 May 1979Women's marathon
Relays
Richard Kilty 2 September 1989 4x100m relay
Ojie Edoburun2 June 1996 4x100m relay
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey29 August 19884x100m relay
Jack Green 6 October 1991 4x400m relay
Delano Williams23 December 19934x400m relay
Nigel Levine30 April 1989 4x400m relay
Jarryd Dunn30 January 1990 4x400m relay
Bianca Williams 18 December 19934x100m relay
Ashleigh Nelson20 February 1991 4x100m relay
Louise Bloor21 September 1990 4x100m relay
Anyika Onuora28 October 1984 4x400m relay
Margaret Adeoye22 April 1985 4x400m relay
Kelly Massey11 January 19854x400m relay

Badminton

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvent
Rajiv Ouseph30 August 1986Men's singles
Kirsty Gilmour21 September 1993Women's singles
Gabby Adcock30 September 1990Mixed doubles
Chris Adcock27 April 1989Mixed doubles
Chris Langridge2 May 1985Men's doubles
Marcus Ellis14 September 1989Men's doubles
Lauren Smith26 September 1991Women's doubles
Heather Olver15 March 1986Women's doubles

Boxing

Team GB athletes confirmed
Name Date of birth Event
Galal Yafai11 December 1992Men's light-flyweight (46-49kg)
Nicola Adams26 October 1982Women's flyweight (48-51kg)
Qais Ashfaq10 March 1993Men's bantamweight (56kg)
Muhammad Ali20 June 1996Men's flyweight (52kg)
Joe Cordina1 December 1991 Men's lightweight (60kg)
Anthony Fowler10 March 1991 Men's middleweight (75kg)
Savannah Marshall19 May 1991Women's middleweight (75kg)
Josh Buatsi14 March 1993Men's light heavyweight (81kg)
Lawrence Okolie16 December 1992 Men's heavyweight (91kg)
Joe Joyce 19 September 1985Men's super heavyweight (91kg+)
Pat McCormack 8 June 1995Men's light welterweight (64kg)
Josh Kelly 7 March 1994Men's welterweight (69kg)

Canoe slalom

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
David Florence8 August 1982 Men's C1 and Men's C2
Richard Hounslow19 December 1981Men's C2
Joe Clarke3 November 1992Men's K1
Fiona Pennie9 November 1982Women's K1

Canoe sprint

Team GB athletes confirmed
Name Date of birth Events
Liam Heath 17 August 1984Men's K1 200m and K2 200m
Jon Schofield 10 May 1985Men's K2 200m
Jess Walker 24 June 1990Women's K1 200m and Team K4 500m
Louisa Gurski 26 May 1988Women's Team K4 500m
Rachel Cawthorn 3 November 1988Women's K1 500m and Team K4 500m
Rebeka Simon 6 July 1996Women's Team K4 500m
Lani Belcher10 June 1989Women's team K2 500m
Angela Hannah24 March 1986Women's team K2 500m

Cycling - BMX

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Liam Phillips 11 March 1989Men's BMX
Kyle Evans26 September 1993Men's BMX

Cycling - Mountain bike

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Grant Ferguson15 November 1993Men's cross country

Cycling - Road

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Geraint Thomas 25 May 1986Men's Road
Chris Froome 20 May 1985Men's Road
Adam Yates 7 August 1992Men's Road
Steve Cummings 19 March 1981Men's Road
Ian Stannard 25 May 1987Men's Road
Lizzie Armitstead 18 December 1988 Women's Road
Emma Pooley 3 October 1982Women's Road
Nikki Harris 30 December 1986Women's Road

Cycling - Track

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Sir Bradley Wiggins 28 April 1980Men's Track
Mark Cavendish 21 May 1985Men's Track
Jason Kenny 23 March 1988Men's Track
Philip Hindes 22 September 1992Men's Track
Callum Skinner 20 August 1992Men's Track
Owain Doull2 May 1993 Men's Track
Steven Burke 4 March 1988Men's Track
Ed Clancy 12 March 1985Men's Track
Becky James 29 November 1991 Women's Track
Katy Marchant 30 January 1993 Women's Track
Laura Trott24 April 1992 Women's Track
Kate Archibald 12 March 1994 Women's Track
Joanna Rowsell Shand 5 December 1988 Women's Track
Elinor Barker 7 September 1994 Women's Track
Ciara Horne 17 September 1989Women's Track

Diving

Team GB athletes confirmed:
Name Date of birth Events
Sarah Barrow22 October 1988 Women's 10m
Alicia Blagg21 October 1996 Women's 3m synchronised
Tonia Couch20 May 1989 Women's 10m and 10m synchronised
Rebecca Gallantree19 August 1984 Women's 3m and 3m synchronised
Grace Reid9 May 1996 Women's 3m
Lois Toulson26 September 1999Women's 10m synchronised
Tom Daley21 May 1994 Men's 10m and 10m synchronised
Daniel Goodfellow19 October 1996 Men's 10m synchronised
Jack Laugher30 January 1995 Men's 3m and 3m synchronised
Chris Mears7 February 1993 Men's 3m synchronised
Freddie Woodward23 June 1995 Men's 3m

Equestrian - Dressage

Team GB athletes confirmed:
NameDate of birth
Fiona Bigwood24 April 1976
Charlotte Dujardin 13 July 1985
Carl Hester29 June 1967
Spencer Wilton1 February 1973

Equestrian - Eventing

Team GB athletes confirmed:
NameDate of birth
William Fox-Pitt2 January 1969
Kitty King10 August 1982
Pippa Funnell7 October 1968
Gemma Tattersall12 March 1985

Equestrian - Show Jumping

Team GB athletes confirmed:
NameDate of birth
Ben Maher 30 January 1983
Nick Skelton 30 December 1957
John Whitaker5 August 1955
Michael Whitaker17 March 1960

Fencing

Team GB athletes confirmed:
NameDate of birth
James Davis3 July 1991
Richard Kruse30 July 1983
Laurence Halsted22 May 1984
Reserve
Marcus Mepstead 11 May 1990

Golf

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Justin Rose30 July 1980Men's event
Danny Willett3 October 1987Men's event
Charley Hull20 March 1996Women's event
Catriona Matthew25 August 1969Women's event

Gymnastics - Artistic

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of Birth
Brinn Bevan16 June 1997
Becky Downie24 January 1992
Ellie Downie20 July 1999
Claudia Fragapane24 October 1997
Ruby Harrold4 June 1996
Louis Smith MBE22 April 1989
Kristian Thomas14 February 1989
Amy Tinkler27 October 1999
Max Whitlock13 January 1993
Nile Wilson17 January 1996

Gymnastics - Trampoline

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of Birth
Nathan Bailey24 July 1993
Kat Driscoll13 March 1986
Bryony Page10 December 1990

Hockey

Team GB athletes confirmed: Women's squad
Name Date of birth
Giselle Ansley31 March 1992
Sophie Bray12 May 1990
Crista Cullen20 August 1985
Alex Danson21 May 1985
Maddie Hinch8 October 1998
Hannah Macleod9 June 1984
Shona McCallin18 May 1992
Lily Owsley10 December 1994
Sam Quek18 October 1998
Helen Richardson-Walsh23 September 1981
Kate Richardson-Walsh9 May 1980
Susannah Townsend28 July 1989
Georgie Twigg21 November 1990
Laura Unsworth8 March 1988
Hollie Webb19 September 1990
Nicola White20 January 1988
Reserves
Joanna Leigh22 February 1993
Eleanor Watton9 June 1989
Kirsty Mackay16 November 1986
Team GB athletes confirmed: Men's squad
Name Date of birth
David Ames25 June 1998
Alastair Brogdon* replaced by Simon Mantell after injury10 November 1987
Nicholas Catlin8 April 1989
David Condon6 July 1991
Adam Dixon11 September 1986
Daniel Fox3 March 1983
Mark Gleghorne19 May 1985
Michael Hoare14 November 1985
Ashley Jackson27 August 1987
Iain Lewers5 January 1984
Harry Martin23 January 1992
Barry Middleton12 January 1984
George Pinner18 January 1987
Ian Sloan19 November 1993
Samuel Ward19 January 1995
Henry Weir13 February 1990
Reserves
Simon Mantell* replaced injured Alastair Brogdon after first game24 April 1984
Dan Shingles5 July 1986
James Bailey13 May 1991

Judo

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Nekoda Smythe-Davis 22 April 1993 Women's -57kg
Alice Schlesinger 26 May 1988Women's -63kg
Sally Conway 1 February 1987 Women's -70kg
Natalie Powell 16 October 1990 Women's -78kg
Ashley McKenzie 17 July 1989Men's -60kg
Colin Oates 7 June 1983Men's -66kg
Benjamin Fletcher 13 March 1992 Men's -100kg

Modern Pentathlon

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birth
Samantha Murray 25 September 1989
Kate French2 November 1991
Joe Choong23 May 1995
James Cooke 3 March 1991

Rowing

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvent
Alex Gregory11 March 1984Men's four
Mohammed Sbihi27 March 1988Men's four
George Nash2 October 1989Men's four
Constantine Louloudis15 September 1991Men's four
Alan Campbell9 May 1983Men's single
Jonathan Walton6 October 1990Men's doubles
John Collins24 January 1989Men's doubles
Stewart Innes20 May 1991Men's pair
Alan Sinclair16 October 1985Men's pair
Peter Lambert3 December 1986Men's quad
Sam Townsend26 November 1985Men's quad
Angus Groom16 June 1992Men's quad
Jack Beaumont21 November 1993Men's quad
Paul Bennett16 December 1988Men's eight
Scott Durant12 February 1988Men's eight
Matt Gotrel1 March 1989Men's eight
Andrew Triggs-Hodge3 March 1979Men's eight
Matt Langridge20 May 1983Men's eight
Tom Ransley6 September 1985Men's eight
Pete Reed27 July 1981Men's eight
William Satch9 June 1989Men's eight
Phelan Hill21 July 1979 Cox of men's eight
Katherine Grainger12 November 1975Women's double
Vicky Thornley30 November 1987Women's double
Helen Glover17 June 1986Women's pair
Heather Stanning26 January 1985Women's pair
Katie Greves2 September 1982Women's eight
Melanie Wilson25 June 1984Women's eight
Frances Houghton19 September 1980Women's eight
Polly Swann5 June 1988 Women's eight
Jessica Eddie7 October 1984Women's eight
Olivia Carnegie-Brown28 March 1991Women's eight
Karen Bennett5 February 1989Women's eight
Zoe Lee15 December 1985Women's eight
Zoe de Toledo17 July 1987Cox of women's eight
Chris Bartley2 February 1984Men's lightweight four
Mark Aldred18 April 1987Men's lightweight four
Jono Clegg14 July 1989Men's lightweight four
Peter Chambers14 March 1990Men's lightweight four
Will Fletcher24 December 1989Men's lightweight double scull
Richard Chambers10 June 1985Men's lightweight double scull
Katherine Copeland1 December 1990Women's lightweight double scull
Charlotte Taylor14 August 1985Women's lightweight double scull
Nathaniel Reilly-O'Donnell13 April 1988Men's spare
Mat Tarrant11 July 1990Men's spare
Vicki Meyer-Laker18 March 1988Women's open weight spare
Sam Scrimgeour28 January 1988Men's lightweight spare
Withdrawn
Graeme Thomas8 November 1988Men's quad

Rugby Sevens

Team GB athletes confirmed: Men's squad
NameHometown
Mark Bennett Glasgow, Scotland
Dan Bibby Putney
Phil BurgessFarnborough
Sam Cross Newport, Wales
Ruradih McConnochie (replacement for Alex Davis) London
James Davies Carmarthen, Wales
Ollie Lindsay Hague London
Tom Mitchell Wandsworth
Dan Norton Bristol
James Rodwell Cotteridge
Mark Robertson Galashiels, Scotland
Marcus Watson Weybridge
Reserves
Luke Treharne Swansea, Wales
Charlie Hayter Bath
Team GB athletes confirmed: Women's squad
NameHometown
Claire Allan Ealing
Abbie Brown Exeter
Heather Fisher Birmingham
Natasha Hunt Gloucester
Jasmine Joyce Haverfordwest, Wales
Katy McClean Southshields
Alice Richardson Worcester
Emily Scarratt Leicester
Emily Scott Corringham
Danielle Waterman Bristol
Joanne Watmore Chester
Amy Wilson-Hardy Poole
Reserves
Megan Jones Bristol
Kay Wilson Nottingham

Sailing

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvent
Giles Scott23 June 1987 Finn
Nick Thompson5 May 1986Laser
Alison Young29 May 1987 Laser radial
Hannah Mills29 February 1988470
Saskia Clark23 August 1979470
Luke Patience4 August 1986470
Chris Grube22 January 1985470
Bryony Shaw28 April 1983Women's RS:X (Windsurfing)
Nick Dempsey13 August 1980Men's RS:X (Windsurfing)
Charlotte Dobson 5 June 198649erFX
Sophie Ainsworth22 June 198949erFX
Dylan Fletcher3 April 198849er
Alain Sign3 February 198649er
Ben Saxton14 June 1990Nacra 17
Nicola Groves 4 April 1989Nacra 17

Shooting

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvent
Ed Ling7 March 1983 Men's trap
Tim Kneale16 October 1982Men's double trap
Steven Scott10 January 1985Men's double trap
Elena Allen12 July 1972Women's skeet
Amber Hill21 August 1997Women's skeet
Jen McIntosh17 June 1991Women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Swimming

Team GB athletes confirmed
Name Date of birth
Automatic selections
James Guy26 November 1995
Adam Peaty28 December 1994
Andrew Willis3 December 1990
Max Litchfield4 March 1995
Ben Proud21 September 1994
Siobhan-Marie O'Connor29 November 1995
Jazz Carlin 17 September 1990
Hannah Miley8 August 1989
Qualified selections
Chloe Tutton17 July 1996
Ross Murdoch14 January 1994
Stephen Milne29 April 1994
Robbie Renwick21 July 1988
Duncan Scott6 May 1997
Craig Benson30 April 1994
Fran Halsall12 April 1990
Molly Renshaw6 May 1996
Chris Walker-Hebborn1 July 1990
Tim Shuttleworth24 April 1997
Aimee Willmott26 February 1993
Eleanor Faulkner5 January 1993
Georgia Coates19 February 1999
Camilla Hattersley24 February 1995
Georgia Davies11 October 1990
Keri-Anne Payne 9 December 1987
Jack Burnell13 June 1993
Wildcard selections
Cameron Kurle19 July 1997
Ieuan Lloyd9 July 1993
Daniel Wallace14 April 1993

Synchronised Swimming

Team GB athletes confirmed
Name Date of birth Event
Olivia Federici13 February 1990Duet
Katie Clark 23 March 1994 Duet

Table tennis

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvent
Liam Pitchford12 July 1993Men's singles
Paul Drinkhall16 January 1990Men's singles
Sam Walker 7 May 1995Team event

Taekwondo

Team GB athletes confirmed
Name Date of birth Event
Jade Jones 21 March 1993 Women's -57kg
Bianca Walkden29 September 1991 Women's +67kg
Lutalo Muhammad3 June 1991Men's -80kg
Mahama Cho16 August 1989Men's +80kg

Tennis

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birth
Johanna Konta17 May 1991
Heather Watson19 May 1992
Andy Murray15 May 1987
Jamie Murray13 February 1986
Dom Inglot6 March 1986
Colin Fleming13 August 1984
Kyle Edmund8 January 1995

Triathlon

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Alistair Brownlee23 April 1988Men's race
Jonny Brownlee 30 April 1990Men's race
Gordon Benson12 May 1994Men's race
Non Stanford 8 January 1989Women's race
Vicky Holland 11 January 1986Women's race
Helen Jenkins8 March 1984Women's race

Weightlifting

Team GB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Rebekah Tiler13 January 1999Women's 69kg
Sonny Webster10 March 1994Men's 94kg

GB will not be sending teams for the following events: Basketball, Football, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Handball, Water Polo, Wrestling and Volleyball. Read our guides for these sports here. View all event results here.

