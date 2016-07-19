Rio 2016: Great Britain and Northern Ireland's Olympic team

Natalie Powell shows off her moves after earning selection in the GB judo squad
A total of 366 athletes will compete for Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
While significantly smaller than the 542-strong contingent at London 2012, it is the biggest squad sent to an 'away' Olympics since Barcelona 1992.
Great Britain won 29 golds, and 65 medals, on home soil four years ago.
UK Sport - which funds elite sport in Great Britain - has set Team GB a target of 48 medals for 2016,
but believes the final tally could be as high as 79.
Archers Patrick Huston and Naomi Folkard will be the first Britons to take part in Rio, with their ranking round scheduled for 5 August, the day of the opening ceremony.
By the time the Games draw to a close 16 days later, and the flame passes to 2020 host Tokyo, Great Britain will have been represented in another 22 sports.
Archery
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the archery squad - How to get into archery with Get Inspired - Olympic Archery guide Patrick Huston 5 January 1996 Men's individual Naomi Folkard 18 September 1983 Women's individual Athletics
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the athletics squad - How to get into athletics with Get Inspired - Olympic Athletics guide Men James Dasaolu 5 September 1987 100m and 4x100m relay James Ellington 6 September 1980 100m and 4x100m relay Chijindu Ujah 5 March 1994 100m and 4x100m relay Adam Gemili 6 October 1993 200m and 4x100m relay Danny Talbot 1 May 1991 200m and 4x100m relay Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake 2 April 1994 200m and 4x100m relay Martyn Rooney 3 April 1987 400m and 4x400m relay Matthew Hudson-Smith 26 October 1994 400m and 4x400m relay Rabah Yousif 11 December 1986 400m and 4x400m relay Michael Rimmer 3 February 1986 800m Elliot Giles 26 May 1994 800m Chris O'Hare 23 November 1990 1500m Charlie Grice 7 November 1993 1500m Mo Farah 23 March 1983 5000m, 10,000m Tom Farrell 23 March 1991 5000m Andrew Butchart 14 October 1991 5000m Andy Vernon 7 January 1986 10,000m Ross Millington 19 September 1989 10,000m Rob Mullett 31 July 1987 3,000m steeplechase Andy Pozzi 15 May 1992 110m hurdles Lawrence Clarke 12 March 1990 110m hurdles Sebastian Rodger 29 June 1991 400m hurdles Jack Green 6 October 1991 400m hurdles Robbie Grabarz 3 October 1987 High jump Chris Baker 2 February 1991 High jump Luke Cutts 13 February 1988 Pole vault Greg Rutherford 17 November 1986 Long jump Nick Miller 1 May 1993 Hammer Mark Dry 11 October 1987 Hammer Chris Bennett 17 December 1989 Hammer Tom Bosworth 17 January 1990 20km race walk Dominic King 30 May 1983 50km race walk Callum Hawkins 22 June 1992 Men's marathon Tsegai Tewelde 8 December 1989 Men's marathon Derek Hawkins 29 April 1989 Men's marathon Women Asha Philip 25 October 1990 100m and 4x100m relay Desiree Henry 26 August 1995 100m and 4x100m relay Daryll Neita 29 August 1996 100m and 4x100m relay Dina Asher-Smith 4 December 1994 200m and 4x100m relay Jodie Williams 28 September 1993 200m Christine Ohuruogu 17 May 1984 400m and 4x400m relay Emily Diamond 11 June 1991 400m and 4x400m relay Seren Bundy-Davies 30 December 1994 400m and 4x400m relay Lynsey Sharp 11 July 1990 800m Shelayna Oskan-Clarke 20 January 1990 800m Laura Muir 9 May 1993 1500m Laura Weightman 1 July 1991 1500m Eilish McColgan 25 November 1990 5000m Stephanie Twell 17 August 1989 5000m Laura Whittle 27 June 1985 5000m Jo Pavey 20 September 1973 10,000m Jessica Andrews 1 October 1992 10,000m Beth Potter 27 December 1991 10,000m Lennie Waite 4 February 1986 3,000m steeplechase Tiffany Porter 13 November 1987 100m hurdles Cindy Ofili 5 August 1994 100m hurdles Eilidh Doyle 20 February 1987 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay Morgan Lake 12 May 1997 High jump Holly Bradshaw 2 November 1991 Pole vault Lorraine Ugen 22 August 1991 Long jump Shara Proctor 16 September 1988 Long jump Jazmin Sawyers 21 May 1994 Long jump Jade Lally 30 March 1987 Discus Sophie Hitchon 11 July 1991 Hammer Katarina Johnson-Thompson 9 January 1993 Heptathlon Jessica Ennis-Hill 28 January 1986 Heptathlon Alyson Dixon 24 September 1978 Women's marathon Sonia Samuels 16 May 1979 Women's marathon Relays Richard Kilty 2 September 1989 4x100m relay Ojie Edoburun 2 June 1996 4x100m relay Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 29 August 1988 4x100m relay Jack Green 6 October 1991 4x400m relay Delano Williams 23 December 1993 4x400m relay Nigel Levine 30 April 1989 4x400m relay Jarryd Dunn 30 January 1990 4x400m relay Bianca Williams 18 December 1993 4x100m relay Ashleigh Nelson 20 February 1991 4x100m relay Louise Bloor 21 September 1990 4x100m relay Anyika Onuora 28 October 1984 4x400m relay Margaret Adeoye 22 April 1985 4x400m relay Kelly Massey 11 January 1985 4x400m relay Badminton
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the badminton squad - How to get into badminton with Get Inspired - Olympic Badminton guide Rajiv Ouseph 30 August 1986 Men's singles Kirsty Gilmour 21 September 1993 Women's singles Gabby Adcock 30 September 1990 Mixed doubles Chris Adcock 27 April 1989 Mixed doubles Chris Langridge 2 May 1985 Men's doubles Marcus Ellis 14 September 1989 Men's doubles Lauren Smith 26 September 1991 Women's doubles Heather Olver 15 March 1986 Women's doubles Boxing
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the GB boxing squad - How to get into boxing with Get Inspired - Olympic Boxing guide Galal Yafai 11 December 1992 Men's light-flyweight (46-49kg) Nicola Adams 26 October 1982 Women's flyweight (48-51kg) Qais Ashfaq 10 March 1993 Men's bantamweight (56kg) Muhammad Ali 20 June 1996 Men's flyweight (52kg) Joe Cordina 1 December 1991 Men's lightweight (60kg) Anthony Fowler 10 March 1991 Men's middleweight (75kg) Savannah Marshall 19 May 1991 Women's middleweight (75kg) Josh Buatsi 14 March 1993 Men's light heavyweight (81kg) Lawrence Okolie 16 December 1992 Men's heavyweight (91kg) Joe Joyce 19 September 1985 Men's super heavyweight (91kg+) Pat McCormack 8 June 1995 Men's light welterweight (64kg) Josh Kelly 7 March 1994 Men's welterweight (69kg) Canoe slalom
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the canoe slalom squad - How to get into canoeing with Get Inspired - Olympic Canoeing guide David Florence 8 August 1982 Men's C1 and Men's C2 Richard Hounslow 19 December 1981 Men's C2 Joe Clarke 3 November 1992 Men's K1 Fiona Pennie 9 November 1982 Women's K1 Canoe sprint
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the canoe slalom squad - How to get into canoeing with Get Inspired - Olympic Canoeing guide Liam Heath 17 August 1984 Men's K1 200m and K2 200m Jon Schofield 10 May 1985 Men's K2 200m Jess Walker 24 June 1990 Women's K1 200m and Team K4 500m Louisa Gurski 26 May 1988 Women's Team K4 500m Rachel Cawthorn 3 November 1988 Women's K1 500m and Team K4 500m Rebeka Simon 6 July 1996 Women's Team K4 500m Lani Belcher 10 June 1989 Women's team K2 500m Angela Hannah 24 March 1986 Women's team K2 500m Cycling - BMX
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the cycling squad - How to get into BMX with Get Inspired - Olympic Cycling guide Liam Phillips 11 March 1989 Men's BMX Kyle Evans 26 September 1993 Men's BMX Cycling - Mountain bike
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the mountain bike squad - How to get into mountain biking with Get Inspired - Olympic Cycling guide Grant Ferguson 15 November 1993 Men's cross country Cycling - Road
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the cycling squad - How to get into road cycling with Get Inspired - Olympic Cycling guide Geraint Thomas 25 May 1986 Men's Road Chris Froome 20 May 1985 Men's Road Adam Yates 7 August 1992 Men's Road Steve Cummings 19 March 1981 Men's Road Ian Stannard 25 May 1987 Men's Road Lizzie Armitstead 18 December 1988 Women's Road Emma Pooley 3 October 1982 Women's Road Nikki Harris 30 December 1986 Women's Road Cycling - Track
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the cycling squad - How to get into track cycling with Get Inspired - Olympic Cycling guide Sir Bradley Wiggins 28 April 1980 Men's Track Mark Cavendish 21 May 1985 Men's Track Jason Kenny 23 March 1988 Men's Track Philip Hindes 22 September 1992 Men's Track Callum Skinner 20 August 1992 Men's Track Owain Doull 2 May 1993 Men's Track Steven Burke 4 March 1988 Men's Track Ed Clancy 12 March 1985 Men's Track Becky James 29 November 1991 Women's Track Katy Marchant 30 January 1993 Women's Track Laura Trott 24 April 1992 Women's Track Kate Archibald 12 March 1994 Women's Track Joanna Rowsell Shand 5 December 1988 Women's Track Elinor Barker 7 September 1994 Women's Track Ciara Horne 17 September 1989 Women's Track Diving
Team GB athletes confirmed: Name Date of birth Events More on the diving squad - How to get into diving with Get Inspired - Olympic Diving guide Sarah Barrow 22 October 1988 Women's 10m Alicia Blagg 21 October 1996 Women's 3m synchronised Tonia Couch 20 May 1989 Women's 10m and 10m synchronised Rebecca Gallantree 19 August 1984 Women's 3m and 3m synchronised Grace Reid 9 May 1996 Women's 3m Lois Toulson 26 September 1999 Women's 10m synchronised Tom Daley 21 May 1994 Men's 10m and 10m synchronised Daniel Goodfellow 19 October 1996 Men's 10m synchronised Jack Laugher 30 January 1995 Men's 3m and 3m synchronised Chris Mears 7 February 1993 Men's 3m synchronised Freddie Woodward 23 June 1995 Men's 3m Equestrian - Dressage
Team GB athletes confirmed: Name Date of birth More on the equestrian squad - How to get into horse riding with Get Inspired - Olympic Equestrian guide Fiona Bigwood 24 April 1976 Charlotte Dujardin 13 July 1985 Carl Hester 29 June 1967 Spencer Wilton 1 February 1973 Equestrian - Eventing
Team GB athletes confirmed: Name Date of birth More on the equestrian squad - How to get into horse riding with Get Inspired- Olympic Equestrian guide William Fox-Pitt 2 January 1969 Kitty King 10 August 1982 Pippa Funnell 7 October 1968 Gemma Tattersall 12 March 1985 Equestrian - Show Jumping
Team GB athletes confirmed: Name Date of birth More on the equestrian squad - How to get into horse riding with Get Inspired- Olympic Equestrian guide Ben Maher 30 January 1983 Nick Skelton 30 December 1957 John Whitaker 5 August 1955 Michael Whitaker 17 March 1960 Fencing
Team GB athletes confirmed: Name Date of birth More on the fencing squad - How to get into fencing with Get Inspired - Olympic Fencing guide James Davis 3 July 1991 Richard Kruse 30 July 1983 Laurence Halsted 22 May 1984 Reserve Marcus Mepstead 11 May 1990 Golf
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the GB golf squad - How to get into golf with Get Inspired - Olympic Golf guide Justin Rose 30 July 1980 Men's event Danny Willett 3 October 1987 Men's event Charley Hull 20 March 1996 Women's event Catriona Matthew 25 August 1969 Women's event Gymnastics - Artistic
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of Birth More on the artistic gymnastics squad - How to get into gymnastics with Get Inspired - Olympic Gymnastics guide Brinn Bevan 16 June 1997 Becky Downie 24 January 1992 Ellie Downie 20 July 1999 Claudia Fragapane 24 October 1997 Ruby Harrold 4 June 1996 Louis Smith MBE 22 April 1989 Kristian Thomas 14 February 1989 Amy Tinkler 27 October 1999 Max Whitlock 13 January 1993 Nile Wilson 17 January 1996 Gymnastics - Trampoline
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of Birth How to get into gymnastics with Get Inspired - Olympic Gymnastics guide Nathan Bailey 24 July 1993 Kat Driscoll 13 March 1986 Bryony Page 10 December 1990 Hockey
Team GB athletes confirmed: Women's squad Name Date of birth More on the hockey squad - How to get into Hockey with Get Inspired - Olympic Hockey Guide Giselle Ansley 31 March 1992 Sophie Bray 12 May 1990 Crista Cullen 20 August 1985 Alex Danson 21 May 1985 Maddie Hinch 8 October 1998 Hannah Macleod 9 June 1984 Shona McCallin 18 May 1992 Lily Owsley 10 December 1994 Sam Quek 18 October 1998 Helen Richardson-Walsh 23 September 1981 Kate Richardson-Walsh 9 May 1980 Susannah Townsend 28 July 1989 Georgie Twigg 21 November 1990 Laura Unsworth 8 March 1988 Hollie Webb 19 September 1990 Nicola White 20 January 1988 Reserves Joanna Leigh 22 February 1993 Eleanor Watton 9 June 1989 Kirsty Mackay 16 November 1986
Team GB athletes confirmed: Men's squad Name Date of birth More on the hockey squad - How to get into Hockey with Get Inspired - Olympic Hockey Guide David Ames 25 June 1998 Alastair Brogdon* replaced by Simon Mantell after injury 10 November 1987 Nicholas Catlin 8 April 1989 David Condon 6 July 1991 Adam Dixon 11 September 1986 Daniel Fox 3 March 1983 Mark Gleghorne 19 May 1985 Michael Hoare 14 November 1985 Ashley Jackson 27 August 1987 Iain Lewers 5 January 1984 Harry Martin 23 January 1992 Barry Middleton 12 January 1984 George Pinner 18 January 1987 Ian Sloan 19 November 1993 Samuel Ward 19 January 1995 Henry Weir 13 February 1990 Reserves Simon Mantell* replaced injured Alastair Brogdon after first game 24 April 1984 Dan Shingles 5 July 1986 James Bailey 13 May 1991 Judo
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the judo squad - How to get into judo with Get Inspired - Olympic Judo guide Nekoda Smythe-Davis 22 April 1993 Women's -57kg Alice Schlesinger 26 May 1988 Women's -63kg Sally Conway 1 February 1987 Women's -70kg Natalie Powell 16 October 1990 Women's -78kg Ashley McKenzie 17 July 1989 Men's -60kg Colin Oates 7 June 1983 Men's -66kg Benjamin Fletcher 13 March 1992 Men's -100kg Modern Pentathlon Team GB athletes confirmed:
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth More on the modern pentathlon squad - How to get into modern pentathlon with Get Inspired - Olympic Modern Pentathlon guide Samantha Murray 25 September 1989 Kate French 2 November 1991 Joe Choong 23 May 1995 James Cooke 3 March 1991 Rowing Team GB athletes confirmed:
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the rowing squad - How to get into rowing with Get Inspired - Olympic Rowing guide Alex Gregory 11 March 1984 Men's four Mohammed Sbihi 27 March 1988 Men's four George Nash 2 October 1989 Men's four Constantine Louloudis 15 September 1991 Men's four Alan Campbell 9 May 1983 Men's single Jonathan Walton 6 October 1990 Men's doubles John Collins 24 January 1989 Men's doubles Stewart Innes 20 May 1991 Men's pair Alan Sinclair 16 October 1985 Men's pair Peter Lambert 3 December 1986 Men's quad Sam Townsend 26 November 1985 Men's quad Angus Groom 16 June 1992 Men's quad Jack Beaumont 21 November 1993 Men's quad Paul Bennett 16 December 1988 Men's eight Scott Durant 12 February 1988 Men's eight Matt Gotrel 1 March 1989 Men's eight Andrew Triggs-Hodge 3 March 1979 Men's eight Matt Langridge 20 May 1983 Men's eight Tom Ransley 6 September 1985 Men's eight Pete Reed 27 July 1981 Men's eight William Satch 9 June 1989 Men's eight Phelan Hill 21 July 1979 Cox of men's eight Katherine Grainger 12 November 1975 Women's double Vicky Thornley 30 November 1987 Women's double Helen Glover 17 June 1986 Women's pair Heather Stanning 26 January 1985 Women's pair Katie Greves 2 September 1982 Women's eight Melanie Wilson 25 June 1984 Women's eight Frances Houghton 19 September 1980 Women's eight Polly Swann 5 June 1988 Women's eight Jessica Eddie 7 October 1984 Women's eight Olivia Carnegie-Brown 28 March 1991 Women's eight Karen Bennett 5 February 1989 Women's eight Zoe Lee 15 December 1985 Women's eight Zoe de Toledo 17 July 1987 Cox of women's eight Chris Bartley 2 February 1984 Men's lightweight four Mark Aldred 18 April 1987 Men's lightweight four Jono Clegg 14 July 1989 Men's lightweight four Peter Chambers 14 March 1990 Men's lightweight four Will Fletcher 24 December 1989 Men's lightweight double scull Richard Chambers 10 June 1985 Men's lightweight double scull Katherine Copeland 1 December 1990 Women's lightweight double scull Charlotte Taylor 14 August 1985 Women's lightweight double scull Nathaniel Reilly-O'Donnell 13 April 1988 Men's spare Mat Tarrant 11 July 1990 Men's spare Vicki Meyer-Laker 18 March 1988 Women's open weight spare Sam Scrimgeour 28 January 1988 Men's lightweight spare Withdrawn Graeme Thomas 8 November 1988 Men's quad Rugby Sevens
Team GB athletes confirmed: Men's squad Name Hometown More on the rugby sevens squad - How to get into Rugby with Get Inspired - Olympic Rugby Sevens guide Mark Bennett Glasgow, Scotland Dan Bibby Putney Phil Burgess Farnborough Sam Cross Newport, Wales Ruradih McConnochie (replacement for Alex Davis) London James Davies Carmarthen, Wales Ollie Lindsay Hague London Tom Mitchell Wandsworth Dan Norton Bristol James Rodwell Cotteridge Mark Robertson Galashiels, Scotland Marcus Watson Weybridge Reserves Luke Treharne Swansea, Wales Charlie Hayter Bath
Team GB athletes confirmed: Women's squad Name Hometown More on the rugby sevens squad - How to get into Rugby with Get Inspired - Olympic Rugby Sevens guide Claire Allan Ealing Abbie Brown Exeter Heather Fisher Birmingham Natasha Hunt Gloucester Jasmine Joyce Haverfordwest, Wales Katy McClean Southshields Alice Richardson Worcester Emily Scarratt Leicester Emily Scott Corringham Danielle Waterman Bristol Joanne Watmore Chester Amy Wilson-Hardy Poole Reserves Megan Jones Bristol Kay Wilson Nottingham Sailing
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the sailing squad - How to get into sailing with Get Inspired - Olympic Sailing guide Giles Scott 23 June 1987 Finn Nick Thompson 5 May 1986 Laser Alison Young 29 May 1987 Laser radial Hannah Mills 29 February 1988 470 Saskia Clark 23 August 1979 470 Luke Patience 4 August 1986 470 Chris Grube 22 January 1985 470 Bryony Shaw 28 April 1983 Women's RS:X (Windsurfing) Nick Dempsey 13 August 1980 Men's RS:X (Windsurfing) Charlotte Dobson 5 June 1986 49erFX Sophie Ainsworth 22 June 1989 49erFX Dylan Fletcher 3 April 1988 49er Alain Sign 3 February 1986 49er Ben Saxton 14 June 1990 Nacra 17 Nicola Groves 4 April 1989 Nacra 17 Shooting
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the shooting squad - How to get into shooting with Get Inspired - Olympic Shooting Guide Ed Ling 7 March 1983 Men's trap Tim Kneale 16 October 1982 Men's double trap Steven Scott 10 January 1985 Men's double trap Elena Allen 12 July 1972 Women's skeet Amber Hill 21 August 1997 Women's skeet Jen McIntosh 17 June 1991 Women's 50m rifle 3 positions Swimming
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth More on the swimming squad - How to get into Swimming with Get Inspired - Olympic Swimming guide Automatic selections James Guy 26 November 1995 Adam Peaty 28 December 1994 Andrew Willis 3 December 1990 Max Litchfield 4 March 1995 Ben Proud 21 September 1994 Siobhan-Marie O'Connor 29 November 1995 Jazz Carlin 17 September 1990 Hannah Miley 8 August 1989 Qualified selections Chloe Tutton 17 July 1996 Ross Murdoch 14 January 1994 Stephen Milne 29 April 1994 Robbie Renwick 21 July 1988 Duncan Scott 6 May 1997 Craig Benson 30 April 1994 Fran Halsall 12 April 1990 Molly Renshaw 6 May 1996 Chris Walker-Hebborn 1 July 1990 Tim Shuttleworth 24 April 1997 Aimee Willmott 26 February 1993 Eleanor Faulkner 5 January 1993 Georgia Coates 19 February 1999 Camilla Hattersley 24 February 1995 Georgia Davies 11 October 1990 Keri-Anne Payne 9 December 1987 Jack Burnell 13 June 1993 Wildcard selections Cameron Kurle 19 July 1997 Ieuan Lloyd 9 July 1993 Daniel Wallace 14 April 1993 Synchronised Swimming
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the synchronised swimming squad - How to get into synchronised swimming with Get Inspired - Olympic Synchronised Swimming guide Olivia Federici 13 February 1990 Duet Katie Clark 23 March 1994 Duet Table tennis
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the table tennis squad - How to get into table tennis with Get Inspired - Olympic Table Tennis guide Liam Pitchford 12 July 1993 Men's singles Paul Drinkhall 16 January 1990 Men's singles Sam Walker 7 May 1995 Team event Taekwondo
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Event More on the taekwondo squad - How to get into taekwondo with Get Inspired - Olympic Taekwondo guide Jade Jones 21 March 1993 Women's -57kg Bianca Walkden 29 September 1991 Women's +67kg Lutalo Muhammad 3 June 1991 Men's -80kg Mahama Cho 16 August 1989 Men's +80kg Tennis Team GB athletes confirmed:
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth More on the tennis squad - How to get into tennis with Get Inspired - Olympic Tennis guide Johanna Konta 17 May 1991 Heather Watson 19 May 1992 Andy Murray 15 May 1987 Jamie Murray 13 February 1986 Dom Inglot 6 March 1986 Colin Fleming 13 August 1984 Kyle Edmund 8 January 1995 Triathlon
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the triathlon squad - How to get into triathlon with Get Inspired - Olympic Triathlon guide Alistair Brownlee 23 April 1988 Men's race Jonny Brownlee 30 April 1990 Men's race Gordon Benson 12 May 1994 Men's race Non Stanford 8 January 1989 Women's race Vicky Holland 11 January 1986 Women's race Helen Jenkins 8 March 1984 Women's race Weightlifting
Team GB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events More on the weightlifting squad - How to get into weightlifting with Get Inspired - Olympic Weightlifting guide Rebekah Tiler 13 January 1999 Women's 69kg Sonny Webster 10 March 1994 Men's 94kg
GB will not be sending teams for the following events: Basketball, Football, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Handball, Water Polo, Wrestling and Volleyball. Read our guides for these sports here. View all event results here.