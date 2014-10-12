American Simone Biles tops a fantastic championships by adding floor and beam titles to her two golds and a silver on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championships.

Britain's Claudia Fragapane fell in her opening tumble to finish eighth on the floor, with a score of 13.100 in Nanning, China.

Biles' career world championship gold medal tally now stands at six, beating the previous American women's record holder Shannon Miller.

