BBC Sport - World Gymnastics: Simone Biles wins floor final as Claudia Fragapane falls

Biles dazzles on floor as Fragapane falls

American Simone Biles tops a fantastic championships by adding floor and beam titles to her two golds and a silver on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championships.

Britain's Claudia Fragapane fell in her opening tumble to finish eighth on the floor, with a score of 13.100 in Nanning, China.

Biles' career world championship gold medal tally now stands at six, beating the previous American women's record holder Shannon Miller.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Biles dazzles on floor as Fragapane falls

Video

I'll play Wimbledon if I'm competitive - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Video

Best shots as England batsmen dominate Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Video

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Video

Highlights: Belfast International Athletics Meeting

Video

Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired