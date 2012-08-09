Teenager Shields wins boxing gold

Seventeen-year-old Claressa Shields wins women's middleweight gold with a 19-12 win over Russia's Nadezda Torlopova to earn the United States their only boxing gold of these Games.

Shields, from Flint, Michigan, becomes the second youngest boxer ever to win Olympic gold - fellow American John Fields was 16 when he won the featherweight title at the 1924 Games in Paris.

Watch in full on the BBC interactive video player.

Available to UK users only.

