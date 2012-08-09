Kerly on 1988 gold and GB chances
- From the section Olympics
Sean Kerly reminisces about GB's 1988 hockey gold medal triumph at the Seoul Olympics and looks ahead to the semi-final clash with Holland.
He feels the current Great Britain team have a great chance of repeating the triumph of 24 years ago although feels the Dutch are favourites for Thursday's game.
