Kerly on 1988 gold and GB chances

Sean Kerly reminisces about GB's 1988 hockey gold medal triumph at the Seoul Olympics and looks ahead to the semi-final clash with Holland.

He feels the current Great Britain team have a great chance of repeating the triumph of 24 years ago although feels the Dutch are favourites for Thursday's game.

Available to UK users only.

