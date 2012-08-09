GB's Payne 'expecting the unexpected'

Swimming may have finished in the Olympic pool but there are high hopes of an outdoor medal as the open-water swimmers take to the Serpentine in Hyde Park.

Keri-Anne Payne is the World Champion and she took silver in this gruelling event in Beijing.

She has been speaking to the BBC, describing what it takes to be a long-distance swimmer.

