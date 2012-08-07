South Korea take 66kg wrestling gold
South Korea's Hyeonwoo Kim takes gold in the 66kg Greco-Roman wrestling, beating Tamas Lorincz of Hungary.
Kim, who is the current Asian champion and ranked third in the world championships, won the title in just 2 rounds.
