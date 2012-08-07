Great Britain's Sir Chris Hoy qualifies fastest in the first heat of the men's keirin, putting him safely through to the semi-final.

Hoy, who is looking to defend his Olympic keirin title and set a new British record of six Olympic gold medals, will now compete in the semi-final on Tuesday afternoon at the velodrome.

Watch a full replay of the men's keirin heats on the BBC Sport interactive player.

Available to UK users only.