Hoy makes easy work of keirin heat
- From the section Olympics
Great Britain's Sir Chris Hoy qualifies fastest in the first heat of the men's keirin, putting him safely through to the semi-final.
Hoy, who is looking to defend his Olympic keirin title and set a new British record of six Olympic gold medals, will now compete in the semi-final on Tuesday afternoon at the velodrome.
Watch a full replay of the men's keirin heats on the BBC Sport interactive player.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired