GB's Ogogo wins to secure medal
- From the section Olympics
Great Britain boxer Anthony Ogogo beat German Stefan Hartel to progress to the Olympic middleweight semi-finals and guarantee himself a medal at London 2012.
Ogogo won 15-10 on points and the victory comes after he saw off Ukraine's world number one Ievgen Khytrov to make the quarter-finals.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired