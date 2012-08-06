Ostapchuk wins shot put gold

Belarusian Nadezhda Ostapchuk wins the women's Olympic shot put gold with a throw of 21.36m.

The 31-year-old inflicted the first defeat in nearly two years on defending champion Valerie Adams of New Zealand, who took silver with 20.70m. Russia's Yevgeniya Kolodko took bronze.

Shortly after London 2012 Ostapchuk was stripped of her title by the IOC after failing a doping test, with Adams being awarded the gold.

