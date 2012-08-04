Ohuruogu through to 400m final

Christine Ohuruogu makes it safely through to the final of the women's 400m after she crosses the line in second spot with a season's best time of 50.22 in her semi-final.

The defending Olympic champion puts in a strong finish but fails to overtake American winner Sanya Richards-Ross in the home straight.

Watch the Athletics on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player

Available to UK users only.

