Ohuruogu through to 400m final
Christine Ohuruogu makes it safely through to the final of the women's 400m after she crosses the line in second spot with a season's best time of 50.22 in her semi-final.
The defending Olympic champion puts in a strong finish but fails to overtake American winner Sanya Richards-Ross in the home straight.
