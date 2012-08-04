Greene scrapes through to hurdles final
British medal hope Dai Greene scrapes through to the final of the 400m hurdles as a fastest loser. Greene faced an anxious wait after only managing fourth in his semi-final, with two fastest losers given a place in the final.
Other British hope Jack Green crashes out in his semi-final after hitting a hurdle, while Rhys Williams finishes third in his race, which is quick enough to qualify as a fastest loser.
