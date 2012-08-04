Greene scrapes through to hurdles final

British medal hope Dai Greene scrapes through to the final of the 400m hurdles as a fastest loser. Greene faced an anxious wait after only managing fourth in his semi-final, with two fastest losers given a place in the final.

Other British hope Jack Green crashes out in his semi-final after hitting a hurdle, while Rhys Williams finishes third in his race, which is quick enough to qualify as a fastest loser.

Watch the Athletics on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble

Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Semi-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Spurs fans watched FA Cup semi-final defeat

Video

Kyle Edmund's life as a Liverpool fan

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Video

Best of London Marathon 2018

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies 1-3 Wolfsburg Ladies

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired