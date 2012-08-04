Bleasdale through to her first Olympic final

Britain's Holly Bleasdale qualifies for her first Olympic final after clearing the 4.55m vault on her second attempt.

Bleasdale only took up the pole vault after the last Olympics but moved fourth on the all-time list in January with a clearance of 4.87m.

Watch the full session on the BBC Sport Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK users only.

