Brazilian rower Kissya Cataldo da Costa has been suspended after failing a drugs test

Brazilian rower Kissya Cataldo da Costa has been suspended for failing a drugs test.

The 30-year-old did not show up for the C final in the women's single sculls event at Eton Dorney following news of her ban.

Brazil's Olympic Committee said Costa had failed a test conducted by the International Rowing Federation in Brazil on 12 July.

Costa had been competing in her first Olympic Games.