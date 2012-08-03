Rebecca Adlington says she is proud of her performance in the 800m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympics.

Adlington was unable to defend the title she won in Beijing in 2008, but insisted swimming is "one of the hardest events to get a medal in".

American 15-year-old Katie Ledecky won the race in a time of eight minutes 14.63 seconds, four seconds clear of second-placed Mireia Belmonte Garcia, with the British favourite third.

Watch all the action from the days men's and women's finals on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK Users Only