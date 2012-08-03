Great Britain's Katherine Grainger says in the double scull is "worth the wait" and says that unlike in Beijing there will be "tears of joy" at Eton Dorney.

Grainger, who has won three successive silver medals in the last three Olympics, says her gold was "the people's medal" and dedicated it to everyone who has supported her.

Anna Watkins says winning gold medal is "unreal" and confesses that she "had to ask Kath if it was all just a dream".

Available to UK users only.