Shirley Robertson rounds up the action from day four London 2012 Olympic sailing events taking place off the Weymouth coast, including the latest on Ben Ainslie's bid for a fourth gold medal.

24-year-old Alison Young had a fantastic day and now lies fourth overall in the Laser class, whilst Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson lead the Star class by four points.

Watch all the day's sailing on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK users only