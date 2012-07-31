Day four Olympic sailing round-up

Shirley Robertson rounds up the action from day four London 2012 Olympic sailing events taking place off the Weymouth coast, including the latest on Ben Ainslie's bid for a fourth gold medal.

24-year-old Alison Young had a fantastic day and now lies fourth overall in the Laser class, whilst Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson lead the Star class by four points.

Watch all the day's sailing on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Lancashire fall short against Durham in thrilling final over

Video

Hughes pips Prescod to win 100m gold

Video

Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time

Video

Highlights: Lee smashes six sixes to set up Surrey win

Video

'Fabulous' last leg secures GB freestyle relay gold

Video

Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold

Video

GB's Cheng and Toulson win diving gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Laugher takes 1m springboard gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

'Liverpool were Man City's bogey team last season'

Video

GB's Walls wins elimination race gold

Video

Ouch! Injured rider races in shredded skinsuit

Video

Carlin wins dramatic keirin bronze for GB

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired