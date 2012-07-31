Tony Estanguet takes gold in the Canoe Slalom after a superb display in the final edging out German Sideris Tasiadis and old rival Michal Martikan of Slovakia.

The Frenchman adds a third Olympic gold medal to his tally after winning gold in the C1 event in both Sydney and Athens.

Earlier, Great Britain's medal hope David Florence was knocked out in the semi-finals. The Beijing silver medallist and world number one, set the 10th fastest time with only the top eight progressing to the final.

Available to UK users only.