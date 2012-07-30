BBC Sport - Olympics fencing: Distraught fencer Shin A Lam stages sit-in

Distraught fencer Shin stages sit-in

Fencer Shin A Lam delays the epee competition at the London 2012 Olympics after refusing to leave the arena following defeat in the semi-final.

The South Korean broke down in tears following her semi-final loss to German Britta Heidemann - Shin looked to have beaten Heidemann only for the clock to be reset with one second remaining of sudden death, and Heidemann then managed to score a decisive hit for a 6-5 win.

Shin reappeared for her bronze-medal match but was beaten 15-11 by China's Yujie Sun.

Distraught fencer Shin stages sit-in

