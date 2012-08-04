Mo Farah wins Olympic 10,000m gold for Great Britain

Mo Farah stormed to Olympic 10,000m gold to seal an extraordinary night for British athletics in the Olympic stadium.

In the same hour that Jessica Ennis won heptathlon gold and Greg Rutherford snatched long jump victory, Farah buried his illustrious rivals with a blistering final lap.

The 29-year-old world 5,000m champion ran a near-perfect race to cross the line in 27 minutes 30.42 seconds, with his training partner Galen Rupp in silver and Ethiopia's Tariku Bekele in bronze.

Farah's triumph ended a run of four successive Ethiopian wins and stopped Kenenisa Bekele from winning a third consecutive title.

Four years ago in Beijing, Farah failed to qualify for the 5,000m final, and in that moment of defeat vowed to give everything he had to become the best in the world.

On Saturday that undertaking came to glorious fruition as he was roared to unforgettable victory by 80,000 ecstatic supporters.

Farah, who was joined on his lap of honour by wife Tania and daughter Rihanna, said afterwards: "I just can't believe it, the crowd got so much behind me and was getting louder and louder.

"I've never experienced anything like this - it will never get any better than this, this is the best moment of my life.

"It doesn't come round often and to have it right on the doorstep and the amount of people supporting you and shouting out your name."

Mike McLeod was the last Briton to win a 10,000m medal with silver in 1984, but no British male has ever before won a global title at this distance.

At 5,000m Farah was comfortably set in a large pack going round at a tough but not brutal pace, the leaders going through in 14 mins 39.5secs.

Tadese went to the front with 11 laps to go before Kenya's Moses Masai picked it up 400m later and tried to stretch the field out with a lap of 63.8secs.

Kenenisa Bekele and Rupp followed on Masai's heels.

Wilson Kiprop had already dropped out injured, and Farah stayed on Bekele until, with five laps to go, he made his first move and eased up to third.

To an enormous roar from the crowd Farah then accelerated again at 8,800m and followed as the younger Bekele brother Tariku went to the front.

Farah looked effortless, poised, and with 800m to go held his position in the front two.

At the bell he made his big move, bursting into a lead of a metre on the straight and then kicking again with 90m left to go away clear.

It was an almost unreal end to the most astonishing of nights - and Farah still has the 5,000m to come.

  • To all the snide commentators about his origins, he has a British father and moved this country when he was eight. He's British educated, went to a British college and is obviously proud to wear the Team GB kit and wrap himself in the flag. Well done to a superb run by a superb British athlete,

  • You are aware that his father was born in London and that Mo himself has been here since he was 8 aren't you. I guess you also don't count Brad Wiggins as British, after all he was born in Belgium and has an Aussie father.

  • One request regarding sporting role models. More Farahs, Rutherfords, Ennises and fewer Rooneys, please.

  • Iike Mo I also came to this country as a refugee and naturalised as a British citizen. I came here when I was six. I never think of myself as anything other then a a Brit. I dont think I am Scottish, English, Welsh or Irish but if anything a Somali Brit. Thats the spirit of being British we all come under one flag to be Great!

  • It didnt take long for the passive racists to come out of the closet. We are a multi cultural society - This shows why the majority of the country enbrace this. Not only is Mo Farah a model human, he just also happens to be a fantastic athelete. You only achieve results like this through hard work and dedication. I have waited al long time for a great British distance runner - Thank you so much

  • Mo Farah...you are LEGEND!

  • deserving winner. wonderful man. hard-working, humble, focused. inspiration to all.

  • I think the Olympics is not a race between ethnic groups, but between nations: A nation is the entire societal system and culture which produces the winning athlete. It matters least where someone was born; what matters is where someone was bred. This is a victory for GBR, no doubt. Similarly, Team USA is made of athletes of all races, but we all wrap ourselves in the flag of our mother, the USA.

  • Greatest day of British sport ever!

  • Oh my GOD! Well Done Mo! That's amazing! A true hero of the Nation!

  • Why do we have such racist obsessions in GB?

    Mo is British an an exampole to us all. Colour and origin have nothing to do with it.

    The Football authorities (Ferdinand/Terry) must learn from how athletics shows the way . One world one race.

    Wondereful Mo. You are a credit, not just to Team GB but the world.

  • So sad to see bloody racists pointing out something. Just hear his accent and see his achievement for Great Britain. Take a bow, Mo Farah, ignore the sofa sitter commentators here.

  • I was hoping to post my congratulations to Mo Farah before some whiner brought up his being born in Somalia. Alas stupidity it appears moves with frightening speed.

  • Mo has been one of my favourites so far - what a nice sounding guy. If anyone doubts about his Britishness?...Hear him speak - he's as a British as me and I have 600 years + of heritage in Scotland and England.

    Well Done Mo you're 1 of several whom have become Legends tonight!

  • What a MOment in history!

  • Hearty congratulations to Mo and to Galen! THAT was an incredible finish--such fun to see the joy on their faces to finish 1-2. Way to go!

  • Well done Mo. One of Britain's unsung heroes. Up to now, at least...

  • "When asked in a press conference if he'd have preferred to run as a Somali, he said to the journalist: "Look mate, this is my country.”

    Farah added: "This is where I grew up, this is where I started life. This is my country and when I put on my Great Britain vest I'm proud. I'm very proud."

    (Huffington Post et al)

    I think thats officially a "fail" for blonde007.

  • Well done Mo Farah a great run tonight and a great advert for Multi cultral Britain. Nick Griffin fans lie down and take a chill pill.

  • His Dad is from London
    His dad went to somali on Holiday and met his mum.
    Mo came to the UK when he was 8 as a refugee from the Somali civil war
    Most of our top athlete train abroad as they can't cope with our blistering summers.
    Paula Radcliffe trains and lives abroad

