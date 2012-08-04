Greg Rutherford wins Olympic long jump gold for Great Britain

Last updated on .From the section Olympicscomments54

Greg Rutherford secured Great Britain's 13th gold medal of the London 2012 Olympics by winning the long jump.

Rutherford's fourth-round leap of 8.31m was enough to take victory on a glorious night for Team GB.

He finished ahead of Australia's Mitchell Watt, who recorded 8.16m to take silver.

Will Claye of the United States won bronze with a jump of 8.12m while Britain's Chris Tomlinson finished sixth with a best of 8.07m.

Tomlinson led after the first round, posting a jump of 8.06m, but it did not take long for Rutherford to hit form, with the Brit leaping 8.21m to take a second-round lead as the atmosphere intensified inside the Olympic Stadium.

The 25-year-old's third round was a more modest 8.14m while Tomlinson too could not better his initial jump, with the rest of the field also struggling to make a significant impression on the leaderboard.

Both Claye and Sweden's Michel Torneus were his nearest rivals with the pair locked at 8.07m, fully 14cm behind the Brit at the halfway stage.

Torneus reduced that gap with a jump of 8.11m before Rutherford extended his lead with 8.31m with two jumps left.

Watt then posted his best jump of the competition, but neither he nor Claye could surpass Rutherford, who held on to win Britain's fifth gold medal of the day, with Mo Farah later making it six in the 10,000m.

It was the first time since 1964 that GB had won the long jump, Lynn Davies taking victory in Tokyo.

"I knew I was in great shape," Rutherford told BBC Sport.

"My team are incredible and I have the most amazing parents and beautiful girlfriend in the world. I've got a pretty good life, I cannot lie. Everybody has worked so hard for me.

"I thought I was going to jump further than that, but I don't care, I'm Olympic champion. What a night for British athletics - three gold medals. I can't thank everyone enough.

"This is what I have dreamed of my whole life and to do it in London is just incredible, I might wake up in a minute."

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

54 comments

  • No.13 His wining jump would have been good enough for silver in Beijing and gold in Athens regardless of how "weak" the field is.

  • Well said 14. Gotta give some love to Rutherford here as he may be forgotten in all the euphoria. His was the least expected medal and in some ways that makes it more impressive. What a night!

  • I made an error earlier, I said Rutherford's first jump would have won gold when I meant his second - i.e. he had the two best jumps of the contest. This was no fluke, he seized the moment and was a worthy winner. Let's hope he pushes on from here because I still think he has plenty more to show (again - it wasn't even a PB).

  • Absolutely amazing from Rutherford. Such a good guy and richly deserved. He is an amazing competitor and I think he'd have gone even further if he'd needed to.
    Hope his achievement doesn't get overshadowed by that of Ennis and Farah.

  • as a fellow Red head ,I am so happy for a Guy who nearly had to quit due to injuries

  • Well done Greg. Great performance and the interview after is a vision of pure joy!

  • The first long jump gold for 48 years! Go Greg, you were brilliant!

  • itisnow1966

    What was your last jump?

    payaso zapatos

  • 8.31 m is a tremendous leap.
    Hearty congratulations to Long Jump champion
    and Oly Gold Medal winner Gregory. Well done.

    Dr. Cajetan Coelho

  • Superb win and well deserved. What an amazing night. First Jess Ennis, then Greg Rutherford and Mo Farrah caps it with an amazing win, and that's not even to mention the other golds in cycling and rowing. So pleased that so many athletes are rising to the challenge and performing so well in front of home crowds, but well done to all competitors performing well, winning medals or setting PBs.

  • Well done to Greg Rutherford, the least acclaimed of Britain's day eight athletics champions. He deserves as much praise as Ennis and Farah as he completely dominated today's competition in testing conditions.

    http://jedidiahgore.blogspot.com/2012/08/gb-take-unprecedented-three-athletics.html?spref=tw

  • well done.. made a proud night for GB.

  • I thought he did well to qualify for the finals. Then he goes and ruddy well wins it!! The most unexpected Gold medal of the games. Congratulations to Greg Rutherford.

  • It was great when the interviewer was trying to move on but he was just so bouyed by the achievement that he wouldn't shut up.
    Really pleased for him, especially given the injuries he's had over his career.

  • Well done to all the Olympic sportsmen and women, they have given so much for this one shot at gold. Lets hope the Queen gives a party for them at Buck house, to show our appreciation for what they have done. They have put back the pride in GB, something that has been missing over the last few years due to that actions of banks and MP's.

  • Congratulations to Rutherford. He got it right when it mattered. Our first gold in the long jump since 1964.

  • further to my comment @48, I have to say Greg won this one fair and square. Competing against the elements is part of being a champion!! I was in Beijing when he had a poor showing in the final - this one more than puts that right!! Just wished Chris T could had gone a bit further for a medal too. Awesome! Bring on the triple jumpers now!!

  • What a fantastic night for British role models. Could this be a turning point in the British media’s treatment of talent? Will the press now realise that the British public are interested in real achievement rather than vacuous ‘reality stars’. Let’s celebrate our genuinely talented athletes, innovators, entrepreneurs, artists and musicians instead of talentless manufactured nobodies.

  • Thanks Greg, Mo, Jess.... A truly fine hour ! And to all the sportsmen and women and everyone involved in London 2012 who have made these Olympics OUR FINEST HOUR! God bless you ALL xxx

  • @Itisnow1966 Perhaps 8.31 was the lowest winning jump in 40 years because the drug testing policy is now the strongest in 40 years.

    Instead of rocket fuelled world records perhaps the medals are being decided on talent at last which can't be a bad thing.

Top Stories