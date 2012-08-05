Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jin Jong-Oh won a second Olympic gold medal after a dramatic final-shot win in the 50m pistol.

South Korean Jin added the gold to the one he won for the 10m pistol, overhauling his countryman Choi Young Rae by just half a point.

Jin, 32, trailed throughout the final but won with 662 points. Choi took silver with 661.5.

China's Wang Zhiwei won the bronze, also on the final shot of the competition, with 658.5 points.

Choi, who is ranked 55th in the world and finished 30th in the 10m pistol, had won the qualifying section and led the event from the first shot with Jin trailing in second.

His lead was cut in half after five shots when Jin scored a 10.6 and he could only manage a 7.4, but Choi was still ahead with one shot to go.

Jin's class eventually told, and he bridged a 1.6-point gap to claim victory on the final shot.

World champion Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan was a surprise casualty in the qualifying stage after a 559 left him in a six-man shoot-off for the last spot in the final, won by Giuseppe Giordano of Italy.