Find out everything you need to know about archery at London 2012 - from the rules of the sport, to the venue it will be played in, to the equipment required.

If you are interested in getting involved in archery there are more than 1,100 clubs listed on Archery GB's club finder.

Visit the London 2012 schedule and results page on the BBC Sport website to find out details of when the Olympic archery events are taking place, and where you can watch them.

Available to UK users only.