London 2012: Team GB Olympics swimming squad finalised

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has finalised its 44-strong swimming team for London 2012.

David Carry, Antony James, Steph Proud, Grant Turner, Marco Loughran, Siobhan-Marie O'Connor and Chris Walker-Hebborn were the final names to be added.

The seven's inclusion came after their displays at the ASA National Championships, held from 20-23 June.

Double Beijing 2008 Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has been added to the 4x200m freestyle relay squad.

Ieuan Lloyd (200m freestyle), Caitlin McClatchey (200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay), Michael Jamieson (100m breaststroke), Adam Brown (50m freestyle) have also been put forward for further events having already qualified from the first trials at the Aquatics Centre in March.

World finalist Jamieson, who was named in the initial 38-man party for the 200m breaststroke, is now doubling up after Daniel Sliwinski was forced to withdraw through injury.

Team GB Chef de Mission Andy Hunt said: "It is exciting to confirm a total of 44 very talented and ambitious swimmers to Team GB for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

"This once again demonstrates the remarkable strength and depth of British talent that has been developed within the sport of swimming."

Swimmers selected to Team GB:

Women:

Rebecca Adlington (Nova Centurion, 400m & 800m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay)

Sophie Allen (Stockport ITC, 200m individual medley)

Georgia Davies (Swansea ITC, 100m backstroke)

Eleanor Faulkner (City of Sheffield, 800m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle)

Ellen Gandy (Nunawading, 100m & 200m butterfly)

Fran Halsall (Loughborough ITC, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle)

Kate Haywood (Nunawading, 100m breaststroke)

Joanne Jackson (Loughborough ITC, 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle)

Jemma Lowe (Swansea ITC, 200m butterfly)

Jessica Lloyd (City of Manchester, 4x100 freestyle)

Caitlin McClatchey (Loughborough University, 200m freestyle, 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle)

Hannah Miley (Garioch, 200m & 400m individual medley)

Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (University of Bath, 100m breaststroke)

Keri-Anne Payne (Stockport ITC, 10km open water)

Steph Proud (Florida Gators, 200m backstroke)

Elizabeth Simmonds (Loughborough ITC, 200m backstroke)

Amy Smith (Loughborough University, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle)

Gemma Spofforth (Florida Gators, 100m backstroke)

Stacey Tadd (University of Bath, 200m breaststroke)

Rebecca Turner (City of Sheffield, 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle)

Aimee Willmott (Middlesbrough, 400m individual medley)

Men:

Robert Bale, (Stirling ITC, 4x200m freestyle)

Craig Benson (Warrender, 100m breaststroke)

Adam Brown (Hatfield, 50m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle)

Simon Burnett (Tucson, 4x100m freestyle)

David Carry (Aberdeen Dolphins, 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay)

Ross Davenport (Loughborough ITC, 4x200m freestyle)

David Davies (City of Cardiff, 1500m freestyle)

James Disney-May (Auburn, 4x100m freestyle)

Daniel Fogg (Loughborough ITC, 1500m freestyle)

Craig Gibbons (Maxwell, 4x100m freestyle)

James Goddard (Stockport ITC, 200m individual medley)

Antony James (Plymouth Leander, 100m butterfly, medley relay)

Michael Jamieson (Bath ITC, 100m and 200m breaststroke)

Ieuan Lloyd (City of Cardiff, 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle)

Marco Loughran (Guildford City, 200m backstroke)

Roberto Pavoni (Loughborough ITC, 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly)

Robbie Renwick (City of Glasgow, 200m & 400m freestyle)

Michael Rock (Stockport ITC, 100m butterfly)

Joe Roebuck (Loughborough University, 200m & 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly)

Liam Tancock (Loughborough ITC, 100m backstroke)

Grant Turner (Loughborough ITC, 4x100m freestyle relay)

Chris Walker-Hebborn (University of Bath, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke)

Andrew Willis (Bath ITC, 200m breaststroke)