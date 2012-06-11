London 2012: GB women named in final boxing squad

The first British women to compete in an Olympic boxing tournament have been named in the final Team GB squad.

Nicola Adams, Natasha Jonas and Savannah Marshall will represent Britain when women's boxing makes its Olympic debut in London this summer.

Anthony Ogogo and Josh Taylor were also confirmed in the men's squad for the boxing event, which starts on 28 July.

Andrew Selby, Luke Campbell, Tom Stalker, Fred Evans and Anthony Joshua had already been selected for Team GB.

Marshall, 21, became Britain's first world champion by beating Elena Vystropova of Azerbaijan 17-15, while Adams, 29, is the European flyweight champion and three-time world silver medallist.

"Three years ago [women's] boxing was not even an Olympic sport so to think that I am going to represent Team GB in London is just the most amazing feeling," said Adams.

Lightweight Jonas, 27, won bronze at the World Championships in China earlier this year.

The 10-strong squad includes one world champion, three European champions and four world finalists. Seven are ranked in the top four in the world in their weight class.

Team GB boxing squad:

Andrew Selby - flyweight, 52kg

Luke Campbell - bantamweight, 56kg

Josh Taylor - lightweight, 60kg

Tom Stalker - light-welterweight, 64kg

Fred Evans - welterweight, 69kg

Anthony Ogogo - middleweight, 75kg

Anthony Joshua - super-heavyweight, +91kg

Nicola Adams - flyweight, 51kg

Natasha Jonas - Women's Lightweight, 60kg

Savannah Marshall - Women's Middleweight, 75kg