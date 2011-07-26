100 Team GB contenders for London 2012: Campbell Walsh

Canoe Slalom

Born: 26/11/77

Career highlight

The slalom canoeist won Olympic silver in the K1 class in Athens, having led at the halfway point. It initially seemed that he had missed out on the medals altogether when a splash of whitewater prior to his second run triggered the start timer and gave him an incorrect time. After an official review, his time was adjusted and he was promoted to second place.

Other career

Walsh has three World Championship medals to his name: bronze in 2006 and 2007, and silver in 2009. He was European champion in 2008 but then endured a disappointing Olympics in Beijing, failing to reach the final.

Olympic history 2008 - 15th in K1

2004 - silver in K1

Career lowlights

The Scot was bed-ridden for much of 2010 due to mumps and an infection similar to viral meningitis. He returned in time for that year's World Championships but a bad mistake put paid to his medal chances, while he was a lowly 29th in 2011.