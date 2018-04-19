Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of seasonFootball
New study into health of Olympians
The largest global study into the long-term health issues of Olympians is launched by the World Olympians Association.
The largest global study into the long-term health issues of Olympians is launched by the World Olympians Association.
Cyclist Shane Perkins on his switch from Australia to Russia as he seeks gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Ed Wright's second European title in the Finn class shows that British sailing has "healthy competition" for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Britain's Tom Daley and Grace Reid claim a second successive silver in the Fina Diving World Series.
Flora Duffy of Bermuda wins the first gold of the Commonwealth Games in the women's triathlon, with England's Jessica Learmonth taking silver.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired