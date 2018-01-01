Motorbikes

'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
Harrison continues impressive TT form
Kawasaki rider Dean Harrison sets fastest time again in second Superbike practice session at the Isle of Man TT.
Kawasaki rider Dean Harrison sets fastest time again in second Superbike practice session at the Isle of Man TT.
Northern Ireland rider Adam McLean says he still has plenty to learn as he continues to make good progress at the Isle of Man TT.
William Dunlop withdraws from this year's Isle of Man TT 'for personal reasons', his Temple Golf Club Yamaha team announce.
Michael Dunlop is aiming to significantly add to his current tally of 15 Isle of Man TT wins at this year's event.
British Superbikes
World Superbikes
NW 200
8-14 May
Isle of Man TT
28 May - 10 June
Alastair Seeley extends his record number of North West 200 wins to 24 by clinching a Superstock victory on Saturday.
Jonathan Rea says a "fear of not being the guy they all have to catch" motivates him as he targets a fourth World Superbike title.
In the latest 'At Home With...', Colin Murray travels to the Isle of Man to visit the man who has won three World Superbike titles in a row but still doesn't have a motorcycle licence.
With North West 200 racing starting on Thursday, seven-time world champion Carl Fogarty explains why riders risk their lives to race at 200mph.