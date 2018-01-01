Gaelic Games

'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
McClure adds to Tyrone's injury worries
Midfielder Declan McClure is a major doubt for the Red Hands' All-Ireland Qualifier against Meath on 9 June.
Midfielder Declan McClure is a major doubt for the Red Hands' All-Ireland Qualifier against Meath on 9 June.
Ulster champions Tyrone have been drawn away against Meath in the All-Ireland qualifiers while Derry will host Kildare.
Mark Sidebottom presents full coverage of the Ulster Championship clash between Derry and Donegal from Celtic Park.
Kickout accuracy is becoming a key aspect of modern gaelic football as mass defence becomes a busted flush for many county teams.
Antrim manager Lenny Harbinson admits the goal his side conceded just before half-time was the decisive score of their Ulster quarter-final defeat by Down.
Conor McManus top-scores for Monaghan as they end Tyrone's reign as Ulster champions and move into pole position to regain the provincial title.
Despite earning promotion to Division One, Cavan woefully fail to trouble Donegal in Sunday's Ulster SFC preliminary-round tie.
BBC Sport NI to show live iPlayer coverage of Fermanagh v Armagh and Down v Antrim with the first semi-final and Ulster final live on BBC Two NI.
Five months after having his large bowel removed, Andrew Kieran is back playing Gaelic football and hoping to inspire others.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired
Check out the BBC Sport Live Guide for details of all the forthcoming live sport on the BBC.
Schedule for the GAA (external site)
How to get into Gaelic football - one of the most popular sports in Ireland, a fast-paced game played between 30 players.
How to get into hurling - a 15-a-side game which shares some elements with lacrosse, hockey, baseball or football