Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea finished 10th in the third race in Portugal

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea finished 10th in race two at Portimao as Alvaro Bautista of Spain further extended his series lead by completing a weekend hat-trick of wins.

Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu was second with Italian Michael Rinaldi third.

It was a 56th World Superbike win for Bautista, breaking the record for a Ducati rider, after he won Sunday's earlier Superpole race.

The title race now goes to the final meeting in Jerez later this month.

Rea was involved in a second incident in as many races he hit Xavi Vierge at turn three, which resulted in the Spaniard crashing.

Rea, who was making progress back through the field, was given a Long Lap penalty for hitting Vierge.

Following several overtakes during the final three laps, Razgatlioglu was again pipped over the line by Bautista, which led to a devastated Razgatlioglu hitting the tank of his Yamaha in frsutration after crossing the line.