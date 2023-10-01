Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell are both contending for their first BSB title

Tommy Bridewell crashed into British Superbike title rival Glenn Irwin in a hugely-dramatic incident during the second race at Donington Park.

Bridewell tagged PBM Ducati team-mate Irwin on lap 12, sending both bikes to the ground and out of the race.

Bridewell was given three penalty points and a three-place grid penalty for causing the crash, while Irwin got two penalty points for his reaction.

Kyle Ryde won the race after it was red-flagged due to rain on lap 17.

Leon Haslam was second with Christian Iddon coming third in the second race of the penultimate BSB event.

Northern Ireland rider Irwin was furious after the crash and remonstrated with England's Bridewell while he lay on the ground.

The sanctions mean Irwin now holds a 1.5-point lead over Bridewell at the top of the series standings, having gone into the first of Sunday's two races with a 0.5-point advantage.

It also means that this year's British Superbikes title can now not be decided until the final day of the final competition at Brands Hatch next weekend.

Irwin and Bridewell went into Sunday's race having both failed to score a point in race one, held in wet track conditions and over a reduced distance of 10 laps, on Saturday.

Irwin pitted in the early stages of the race to change to wet tyres, while Bridewell did likewise in the latter stages, but they ended up classified in 23rd and 24th place, a lap adrift of the pacesetters.

Both men started Sunday's race strongly, with Irwin going from 12th on the grid to the front by the end of the first lap, and Bridewell hitting the front for the first time in the ninth lap after starting at the back of the grid.

It looked like an epic battle to win the race was shaping up between the Ducati pair, with Ryde and Ryan Vickers also well in the frame.

However, three laps later, Bridewell clipped Irwin as he tried to pass him and ended both riders' participation in the race.