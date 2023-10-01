Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell are both contending for their first BSB titles

Tommy Bridewell crashed into British Superbike title rival Glenn Irwin in a hugely-dramatic incident during the second race at Donington Park.

Bridewell tagged PBM Ducati team-mate Irwin on lap 12, sending both bikes to the ground and out of the race, with the incident set to be investigated.

Northern Ireland rider Irwin was furious and remonstrated with England's Bridewell while he lay on the ground.

Kyle Ryde won the race after it was red-flagged due to rain on lap 17.

Leon Haslam was second with Christian Iddon coming third in the second of the weekend's three races.

More to follow.