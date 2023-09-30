Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin in action during the recent BSB round at Oulton Park

British Superbike title rivals Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell both failed to score a point in the opening race of the weekend at Donington Park.

The race was held in wet track conditions and over a reduced distance of 10 laps.

Tyre choice proved highly significant and the two championship frontrunners found themselves well back in the field after choosing intermediate tyres.

Ryan Vickers won the race from Leon Haslam and Luke Mossey.

Irwin pitted in the early stages of the race to change to wet tyres, while Bridewell did likewise in the latter stages.

Their efforts were to no avail however as they ended up classified in 23rd and 24th place a lap adrift of the pacesetters.

Northern Ireland's Irwin retains his 0.5-point advantage over his PBM Ducati team-mate ahead of Sunday's two races at the penultimate round of the season.

Both are chasing the first British Superbike titles of their careers, having competed in the championship for several years.

Yamaha rider Kyle Ryde is 60.5 points adrift of series leader Irwin.

Alastair Seeley finished third in the National Superstock race, behind Joe Talbot and Billy McConnell, while Eugene McManus was fourth in the Supersport opener won by Ben Currie