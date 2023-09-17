Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Irwin has moved ahead of Bridewell at the top of the leaderboard

Glenn Irwin collected his second British Superbikes victory of the weekend after he was awarded a win in race two at Oulton Park.

The Northern Ireland was the victor after Ducati teammate Tommy Bridewell was penalised for unsafe conduct under the safety car after crossing the finish line first.

That knocked Bridewell down to sixth place, meaning Irwin overtook him to go into a lead in the standings.

Lee Jackson finished second.

Kyle Ryde was third as Irwin, who won the sprint on Saturday, moved 3.5 points ahead of Bridewell at the top of the leaderboard.

The Carrickfergus man's victory on Saturday was by 0.39 seconds from Lee Jackson, with Leon Haslam third and Bridewell fourth.

In Sunday's race, Bridewell held the advantage until lap 14 when Storm Stacey crashed out and the safety car was deployed.

On the restart, Bridewell concertinaed the pack, forcing several riders to take evasive action to avoid crashing and he was issued a long lap penalty for unsafe conduct under the safety car.

Bridewell crossed the line just ahead of Irwin, but his time penalty dropped him to sixth place.