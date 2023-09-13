Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop has competed successfully for the Hawk Racing team on public roads courses this year

Michael Dunlop will deputise for injured Hawk Racing Honda rider Josh Owens at this weekend's British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park.

The 25-time Isle of Man TT winner will partner the team's other regular BSB rider, Charlie Nesbitt, for the three races at the Cheshire circuit.

Owens is absent because of a broken wrist and fingers sustained in a crash at Thruxton in August.

Dunlop competed for Hawk Racing at this year's North West 200 and TT.

The English team and Northern Ireland rider teamed up to win the Superbike race on the Isle of Man in June and again enjoyed success together as part of Dunlop's five-timer at the Armoy road races in July.

Team manager Steve Hicken said: "We have a great relationship with Michael and, with Josh still unavailable, it was only natural for us to invite him back for a ride.

"He's recognised as one of the biggest names in road racing, but Michael has also played a valuable part in our BSB season, riding in the early rounds in preparation for the roads campaign and helping to improve the bike every time he's been with us.

"We're looking forward to his return and I'm sure he'll be a draw for the fans too."