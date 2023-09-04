Jack Kennedy lies in a creditable 10th position in the British Superbike standings

Dubliner Jack Kennedy is to part ways with the Northern Ireland-based Mar-Train Yamaha Racing team after the 2023 British Superbike season.

Mar-Train revealed on Monday that they will have a new rider in 2024 after agreeing an "amicable" split with Kennedy, who sits 10th in the series.

The Irish rider has scored points in 20 of the 24 races so far this year.

Kennedy won the British Supersport title with the team in 2022, his fourth career success in that championship.

Three meetings still remain of the 2023 BSB season, in which Kennedy has achieved best individual race results of fourth in the wet at Brands Hatch and fifth at Thruxton.

Mar-Train Yamaha Racing's Team Manager, Tim Martin said: "We are making a few changes for 2024 and revamping the team. I spoke to Jack this week about the direction we are taking, and it has all been very amicable.

"We have worked with Jack three years in total, including the past two years which has been hugely successful.

"He has been with the team for this year's Superbike championship and has done a great job with us. We just feel that it is time for a change in direction ahead of next year.

"There has been no fallout. I came to the decision that a change was needed and explained everything to Jack, and I sincerely wish him every success in the future."

'It's a shame it has to end'

Kennedy described his departure as the "end of an era" as he vowed to bow out in style with the team.

The 35-year-old said: "I am grateful to the team for giving me the opportunity and for everything we have built this year in the Superbike class.

"To see us running at the front in BSB is a great achievement for us as a team. It's a shame that it has to end as I believe we could have progressed even further in a second season together.

"But I'm ready for the next chapter in my own career and I'm twice as motivated to use the experience gained this year to continue in the British Superbike Championship because that's where I feel I belong.

"I am looking forward to finishing the last three rounds on a high."

'A learning curve'

Martin added: "While plans are in place for 2024, our focus is on finishing the current British Superbike Championship strongly. With three rounds remaining we want to get as many points as we can.

"We have learned so much this year and it has been a learning curve for Jack as well on the Superbike.

"We will announce our new rider in the coming weeks, hopefully before the final round at Brands Hatch in October."