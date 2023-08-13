Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin remains second in the British Superbike Championship standings despite a frustrating weekend at Thruxton.

The Carrickfergus rider started with ninth place in the Sprint race before coming in 13th in Sunday's race one.

Irwin also finished 13th in the final race as Jason O'Halloran completed a hat-trick.

Tommy Bridewell leads the series with PBM Ducati team-mate Irwin 66.5 points behind and O'Halloran third.

O'Halloran was followed in Lee Jackson and Charlie Nesbitt in race one and it was the same one--two-three in the final race.

Alastair Seeley finished eight in the Superport feature race, while was won by championship leader Dan Linfoot with Donegal's Richard Kerr second.

Seeley lies fourth in the standings while Kerr sits 11 points adrift of Linfoot.