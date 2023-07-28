Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Dunlop eyes more Armoy wins after victory in Supersport opener

Michael Dunlop won the opening Supersport event at the Armoy road races, setting a new lap record for the class of 105.179mph in the process.

Dunlop assumed the lead on the opening lap and extended his advantage to finish 2.65 seconds ahead of runner-up Davey Todd, with Dean Harrison third.

It was a 25th race win at the meeting for the 34-year-old Ballymoney rider.

Dunlop only confirmed his intention to race at the meeting on Thursday after sitting out last year's event.

The 25-time TT winner did not compete at Armoy 12 months ago as a result of a dispute with the organisers.

Michael had set the fastest time in qualifying for the 600cc class and looked in irresistible form as he romped home to take the chequered flag on his MD Racing Yamaha, ahead of last year's four-time race winner Todd on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda.

Harrison completed the podium on a BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, four seconds behind Todd, as he made his first appearance at Armoy since 2015.

Cork rider Mike Browne was fourth for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing, followed by Tobermore's Adam McLean and Dominic Herbertson, who rounded out the top six.

The other race to be held on Friday night saw Darryl Tweed win the Lightweight Supersport class and Herbertson the Post Classic Twin Shock.

Michael Dunlop gets airborne on his way to setting the fastest Superbike qualifying speed at Armoy

Earlier in the day, Dunlop excelled in Superbike qualifying on his Honda Fireblade, setting the fastest ever lap achieved in qualifying for the county Antrim event at 107.368mph.

That represented Dunlop's quickest ever lap of the three-mile circuit and gives him pole position for Saturday's Open race and feature 'Race of Legends' event.

Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils was second in the Superbike practice speeds at 106.994 on the Roadhouse Macau BMW, his personal best speed for the course and 0.35 seconds down on Dunlop's benchmark for the day.

Yorkshireman Todd was third fastest on 106.618, Browne fourth, Phil Crowe fifth and Paul Jordan sixth.

Dunlop made it a hat-trick of pole positions by leading Supertwins qualifying on the KTS Steadplan Kawasaki, which was originally to be ridden by the injured Jamie Coward.

Coward was forced to withdraw from the meeting earlier in the week after suffering injuries in a road traffic accident while riding his bicycle.

McLean was runner-up on the timesheets on his JMcC Roofing Kawasaki, with Jordan third and Joey Thompson fourth.

Browne led the way in the Moto3/125cc category on his Honda, 4.3 seconds ahead of McLean on board a 125cc Honda previously ridden by Robert Dunlop.

A further 11 races are scheduled for Saturday, with roads closing at 09:00 BST.