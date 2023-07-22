Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Seeley won the Superstock race for the NI-based TAS Racing team

Alastair Seeley won Saturday's 12-lap National 1000cc British Superstock race in wet conditions over the Brands Hatch GP circuit.

Riding his Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing, the Carrickfergus rider came home 1.5 seconds ahead of Joe Talbot, with Billy McConnell third and Donegal's Richard Kerr fourth.

Glenn Irwin was 10th in the red-flagged British Superbike sprint race.

The race was won by Ryan Vickers, a career-first win in the championship.

Honda-mounted Danny Kent and Christian Iddon on a Ducati completed the podium, with the result taken after seven laps.

The race was halted on the eighth circuit after Leon Haslam's machine deposited contamination on the track.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy, a multiple British Supersport champion, was fourth on his Mar-Train Racing Yamaha to achieve a career-best BSB result, with series leader Tommy Bridewell seventh.

Bridewell has an extended 25-point advantage over Glenn Irwin at the head of the championship standings, with two more Superbike races to come on Sunday.

Seeley, a record 29-times North West 200 winner, lay third in the early stages of his race, but battled his way to the front to secure a first race victory in the class since 2015.

The 43-year-old sits fourth in the series on 115 points, with Kerr on 159, three points behind pacesetter Dan Linfoot.

Nottingham's Richard Cooper produced a superb demonstration of wet-weather riding to clinch a five-second victory over Ben Currie in the Supersport sprint race.

Cooper was riding a Yamaha for the Northern Ireland-based BPE by Russell Racing team, with whom he competed at the North West in May.

Donegal's Rhys Irwin was fourth and Eugene McManus fifth, while Eunan McGlinchey slid off while occupying second spot.