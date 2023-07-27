Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Davey Todd stood on the top step of the podium on four occasions in 2022

Armoy road races Dates: Friday 28 July and Saturday 29 July Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and highlights on BBC One NI and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 8 August at 22:40 BST

The third and final road race to be staged in Northern Ireland in 2023 takes place on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July when the Armoy road races are staged over a circuit just over three miles long in the county Antrim village.

The Cookstown 100 national road race in April was followed by the North West 200 international event in May.

All road races in the Republic of Ireland were cancelled this year because of issues around securing suitable insurance.

While there may be a lack of quantity in terms of racing, there is no lack of quality however, with a strong field of riders assembled for the popular event which joined the local two-wheel motorsport calendar in 2009.

Who are the leading competitors?

The entry for this year's event is headlined by last year's four-time winner Davey Todd, who returns with machinery again provided by the Milenco by Padgett's Honda team, with whom he enjoyed a Supersport double at the North West 200.

The Armoy circuit was among those on which the Yorkshireman cut his teeth when he began road racing in 2017 and he displayed his pedigree 12 months ago by obliterating the absolute course lap record on his way to successes in the feature 'Race of Legends', the Open race and victories in both Supersport events 12 months ago.

Among the other confirmed competitors is Dean Harrison, who clinched six podium finishes at this year's Isle of Man TT and will be on board the Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing Supersport Yamaha.

He makes his first appearance at the event since 2015, when he secured three podium finishes, having won twice in the Support classes on his debut in 2010.

Another English visitor, Dominic Herbertson, also returns, with Dafabet Racing.

The Northern Ireland contingent is led by former 600cc winner Paul Jordan, Adam McLean, Neil Kernohan and Darryl Tweed.

Republic of Ireland riders Derek Sheils and Mike Browne should both contend for the major honours on their Roadhouse Macau BMW and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing machinery respectively.

Television personality Guy Martin, a previous Superbike winner at Armoy, has entered for the Classic Superbike and Senior classics.

KTS Steadplan rider Jamie Coward, a winner in the Supertwin and Classic Superbike races on his bow last July, is set to miss the event this year after suffering a reported hip injury in a road traffic accident while cycling on Wednesday.

The practice and race schedule

Roads close for practice and the first two scheduled races of the meeting at 11:00 BST on Friday, then at 09:00 BST for the remaining 11 races on Saturday.

After qualifying sessions for each of the classes on Friday, the Lightweight Supersport and first Supersport events will take place. All races will be over seven laps.

Saturday's race schedule starts with the Junior Support class, followed by the Classic Superbike and a race for Moto3/125cc/Supersport 300/450 machines.

Next up is the second Supersport outing, the Junior classics, Open Race A, Senior classics, Open Race B, Supertwins, Senior Support and the feature Race of Legends.

Dean Harrison in action at the Isle of Man TT on board the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha he will ride at Armoy

Records and past winners

Michael Dunlop is the most successful competitor in the history of the meeting with 24 race wins, including 16 in the Superbike class and five in the Supersports.

Dunlop won the 'Race of Legends' event nine times in a row between 2011 and 2021.

Ryan Farquhar is next in the roll of honour with 12 wins, a tally also accumulated by Barry Davidson, while the late William Dunlop racked up 11 victories.

Only Michael Dunlop, Todd, Martin and Farquhar have won 1000cc classes, taking in all the Open races and 'Race of Legends' events.

The most wins at a single meeting is the five achieved by Michael Dunlop in 2021, with both Todd and Farquhar securing four-timers in 2022 and 2010 respectively.

Todd's course lap record from 12 months ago sits at 108.534mph, well ahead of Michael Dunlop's previous benchmark of 106.945.

Dunlop sat out the 2022 running following a dispute with the organisers.