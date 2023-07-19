Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Limerick are looking to win their fourth All-Ireland Hurling title in a row

Attention at Croke Park this weekend switches back to hurling with the highly anticipated All-Ireland final - and the BBC will have comprehensive coverage across TV, iPlayer, online and the mobile app.

In a re-run of last year's decider, holders Limerick, aiming to win their fourth consecutive All-Ireland title, take on Kilkenny.

Throw-in on Sunday is 15:30 BST.

Here's how you can follow the final on the BBC.

Thomas Niblock will present coverage of the game on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland with the build-up starting at 15:00.

Thomas will be joined in studio by Kilkenny legend Paul Murphy, former Antrim star Neil McManus and three-time Limerick All-Star Ciaran Carey. Oisin Langan will be joined on commentary by Clare great Jamesie O'Connor.

Sarah Mulkerrins will provide pitchside updates, while former referee Fergal Horgan - who took charge of the 2017, 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland finals - will be on hand to provide expert insight on refereeing calls.

You can also follow the final on the BBC Sport website and app. The game will also be streamed on the website. In addition, there will be live text commentary of the match with in-play clips, analysis and reaction.

There will also be a match report and highlights of the final after full-time.

What other coverage will there be?

The BBC will be building up to the final with a column from Antrim hurling great Neil McManus.

The coverage has already started with this week's GAA Social podcast on BBC Sounds, where Oisin McConville has predicted Kilkenny will spring a surprise and claim the All-Ireland title.

There will be much more throughout the week including an in-depth preview of the showpiece game, including team news.

You can also stay up to date with all the latest news via BBC Sport NI's social media accounts.

How did they get here?

Holders Limerick are out to clinch their fourth successive Liam MacCarthy Cup, and their 12th title overall at the weekend.

The Treaty County earned themselves a spot in this year's semi-finals following an enthralling encounter against Clare in the Munster final in June.

The dramatic decider came down to the dying moments with Clare being denied a last-ditch free, resulting in a narrow 1-23 to 1-22 victory for the holders.

John Kiely's side then booked their place in the final with a storming second-half performance against Galway, including two goals from Aaron Gillane, securing a 2-24 to 1-18 win.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, will be keen to avenge last year's defeat which saw them lose 1-31 to 2-26 to Limerick in an epic battle at Croke Park.

That loss extended the Cats' wait for a record-extending 37th title, so they will be desperate to end new manager Derek Lyng's impressive debut season on a high with a first triumph since 2015.

Lyng has already guided Kilkenny to silverware this term, as they won the Leinster Championship to secure their passage into the semi-final stage of the All-Ireland series.

They advanced to the final with a narrow 1-25 to 1-22 victory against Clare with the evergreen TJ Reid finishing with 12 points and keeper Eoin Murphy making a sensational injury-time diving save to divert a goal-bound Peter Duggan shot on to the crossbar.