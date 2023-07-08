Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin led midway through the last lap in the Snetterton sprint race but had to settle for a fourth-place finish

Glenn Irwin had to settle for fourth in the sprint race at the Snetterton round of the British Superbikes series on Saturday after losing the lead late on.

Carrickfergus rider Irwin led midway through the last lap but was then passed by his PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell.

As the drama continued, Josh Brookes and Jason O'Halloran also got past Irwin on the final two corners.

Bridewell's win increased his series lead over Irwin to 17 points.

However, Irwin will have opportunities to cut into the Englishman's advantage in Sunday's two races at the Norwich circuit.

In the previous round at Knockhill three weeks ago, Irwin secured two victories.

After experiencing problems in qualifying on Friday, Irwin produced an impressive start to the sprint race as he led on lap one.

Irwin briefly lost the lead to Bridewell but was at the head of affairs again by the lap four as he moved into a 0.674 second advantage.

The Ducati duo swapped the lead again but Irwin was back in front by lap 10 and maintained his lead until midway through the 12th circuit when the late drama unfolded.

With Bridewell leading the championship on 181 points, Irwin's 164 tally has him six ahead of third-placed Kyle Ryde, with Brookes a further six in arrears on 152.

Leon Haslam lies fifth in the championship on 136 points with O'Halloran in sixth spot on 112.